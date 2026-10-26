Christina Ricci Just Dropped A Brutal Truth Bomb On A 71-Year-Old MAGA Voter—And Fans Are Applauding

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci did not mince words after a 71-year-old MAGA voter on Threads vowed to "vote straight Red" in the upcoming midterm elections.



Threads user @janhunterlan, with the midterms just under two weeks away, identified herself as a 71-year-old with an entire family "in California, Texas, Arizona, and Michigan, plus Pensilvania [sic]" that "will be voting straight Red" on November 3.

She added:

"We don't want a communist representing us. We are MAGA. And we won't bend to them."

Sure, Jan. She clearly has had no problem with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and flagrant human rights violations. We shudder to think about what she has to say about the Epstein files scandal or the fact that President Donald Trump launched a war with Iran that has worsened an already punishing affordability crisis.

Without missing a beat, Ricci responded:

"So you're a sadist then? You enjoy other people suffering? Because that's what you voted for- more cruelty and suffering for your fellow human beings. And animals actually."

You can see the post and Ricci's response below.

@janhunterlan/Threads; @riccigrams/Threads

People appreciated Ricci's bluntness and had thoughts of their own to share.

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This isn't the first time Ricci has gone viral for her social media game.

Over the summer, she had fans cackling with her response after MAGA influencer Andrew Tate was arrested alongside his brother Tristan for rape and trafficking and took to social media to complain about his jail conditions.

Tate took to X to complain about jail conditions, writing that he has "no contact with the outside world" above a Community Note that points out that publishing social media posts counts as "contact with the outside world."

After the update was shared on Threads, Ricci—the national spokesperson for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)—responded, "I feel better, thanks!" to the delight of her fans and advocates.