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Abdul El-Sayed Reacts After His MAGA Opponent Is Caught Stealing His Line To Voters At Debate Almost Word-For-Word

Screenshots of Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers
The Bulwark

A viral mash-up video of Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed speaking to voters at a debate in early October alongside a clip of his Republican opponent Mike Rogers from a debate on Wednesday saying almost the exact same thing sparked a relatable reaction from El-Sayed.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed reacted after a mash-up video of him speaking to voters at a debate in early October alongside a clip of his Republican opponent Mike Rogers from a debate on Wednesday copying El-Sayed's statements almost word-for-word attracted online attention.

The video, posted by The Bulwark, showed El-Sayed making the following appeal to voters while speaking at a debate on October 8:

"My opponent here is gonna make this about him and about me, but really in the end this is about you."

At a debate on October 21, Rogers said this, which sounded awfully familiar:

"My opponent's gonna try to make this about me versus him, but I'm gonna tell you this is about you."

You can hear what they said in the video below.

El-Sayed had a short and sweet reaction—skull emojis, which people largely know as the response for "Dead!"

Which, observers pointed out, does not look good for Rogers or his campaign at all.

El-Sayed, a democratic socialist, has faced accusations from Rogers and other Republicans—including President Donald Trump—that he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. This accusation is just the most prominent one in a slew of attacks that are based in Islamophobia.

El-Sayed, whom Trump has referred to as a "radical jihadist" as well as a "communist," said in a recent interview that these attacks only underscore how much Republicans "want to distract you from the issues at hand." He said Republicans "want to talk about me and my name as if me and my name are causing the problems."

Noting that many Americans are struggling with an affordability crisis, he stressed that these problems "are in fact caused by their boss, Donald Trump, who they cannot deviate from because, of course, he rules their party with an iron fist.”

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