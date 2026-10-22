Fired TikToker Shares Bonkers Behind-The-Scene Stories About What It Was Like Working At Walmart

Whether or not we've ever worked there, we've all heard horror stories and seen internet memes about "people at Walmart" and the weird things that often happen within the oversized chain convenience store.

TikToker Kae, or @lolxdlolxdlolxd23455 on the platform, worked at Walmart for more than six months and ultimately was fired because he'd accidentally logged his PTO time incorrectly and also requested multiple days off,—but he'd intended to quit anyway given his unpleasant time working there.

Since he was no longer working there, he was also no longer contractually obligated to stay quiet about the things that he'd witnessed during his time as a Walmart sales associate, and he'd witnessed a lot.

In a three-part video series, he shared horror story after horror story, from finding horror messes in the public bathrooms to receiving weird requests from customers to customers trying to convince him to steal on their behalf to hearing sexually explicit comments and being assaulted multiple times, with no support from Walmart to correct those situations.

You can watch the video here:

@lolxdlolxdlolxd23455 TikTok · Kae

Fellow TikTokers were deeply disturbed by the contents of the video.

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Unfortunately for the former Walmart employee, all of his horror stories from his life behind-the-scenes as a Walmart sales associate could not fit into one video.

In another video, there was a particular emphasis on associates being assaulted by customers:

@lolxdlolxdlolxd23455 TikTok · Kae

And in a third video, there were more unusual requests from customers that gave viewers pause:

@lolxdlolxdlolxd23455 TikTok · Kae

The TikToker cut the series off at three parts, though he insists that he has many more stories he could share, because now he wants to give space to other former employees to submit their stories for him to share on his platform, particularly raising awareness for those who were abused in some way while on the clock and didn't receive any sort of support.

We can all agree that retail can be hard work, but apparently you never know what you're going to see when you're working the floor, particularly at a Walmart.