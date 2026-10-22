Skip to content

College President Goes Above And Beyond To Help Student Prank Her Chronically Oversleeping Roommate

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Law Roach Just Explained Why Keke Palmer Fired Him As Her Stylist—And Fans Are Here For It

Screenshot of Law Roach; Law Roach and Keke Palmer
Aspire with Emma Grede; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Celebrity stylist Law Roach opened up on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast about what led to him being fired by Keke Palmer—and fans are applauding Palmer for standing up for herself.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Fans are applauding performer and talk show host Keke Palmer after celebrity stylist Law Roach revealed what led to him ultimately losing his job as Palmer's personal stylist.

Roach opened up on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast and defended Palmer's "business decision," acknowledging that he respected her decision to stick to her guns.

He recalled:

"I couldn't get it right. It wasn't personal. I love Keke to death. It was a business decision that she should have made."
"I couldn't get it right. I couldn't get the looks right. I couldn’t get the energy right. And she made a business decision to fire me, and I love what she said. She called me, she said, 'You may be the best stylist in the world, but you are not the best stylist for me.'"
"And I said, 'Well, all right, Keke Palmer.' She knows exactly who she is and what she wanted. And I couldn't deliver. And I'm not mad at that."

Roach also explained that he and Palmer had creative differences when it came to her pregnancy, which she was not ready for the world to know about at the time. He said he was excited about embracing the changes Palmer's body would experience but that Palmer felt more comfortable hiding her pregnancy from the public.

He said:

"She was pregnant, and she was lying about being pregnant. And this lady had me putting her in all these clothes, hiding this baby bump, and everybody in the world knew she was pregnant, and she didn’t wanna tell anybody."
"Which was her choice, but I couldn't. Because for me, I’m like, ‘Oh, you pregnant? I wanna dress the bump, and I wanna do these things.' And I was excited about that, and I had the stories to tell about that, and she didn’t want that, and she didn't let me."
"But it was her experience and her decision to tell everybody she was pregnant when she wanted to do it."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Posts from the fauxmoi
community on Reddit

Many feel Roach and Palmer handled the matter professionally.

Comment
byu/Terrible_Cycle_5983 from discussion
inFauxmoi


Comment
byu/Terrible_Cycle_5983 from discussion
inFauxmoi


Comment
byu/Terrible_Cycle_5983 from discussion
inFauxmoi


Comment
byu/Terrible_Cycle_5983 from discussion
inFauxmoi


Comment
byu/Terrible_Cycle_5983 from discussion
inFauxmoi


Comment
byu/Terrible_Cycle_5983 from discussion
inFauxmoi


Comment
byu/Terrible_Cycle_5983 from discussion
inFauxmoi


Comment
byu/Terrible_Cycle_5983 from discussion
inFauxmoi


Comment
byu/Terrible_Cycle_5983 from discussion
inFauxmoi


It's always good to see people, especially public figures, handling such delicate and personal matters professionally.

Latest News

Brady Rogers; screenshot of footage of Rogers' campaign sign
Trending

Canadian Man Goes Viral After Winning City Council Election With Brutally Honest Campaign Signs About His Lack Of Qualifications

Pete Hegseth
Viral Post

Pete Hegseth's Staff Broke A Priceless Eisenhower Artifact After He Demanded To Have It In His Office—And Yep, That Tracks

Screenshot of Donald Trump addressing Feinberg and reporters in the Oval Office
Donald Trump

Reporter Has Iconic Reaction To Being Called A 'Sick Person' By Trump—And We're Applauding

Kate Hudson
Celebrities

Kate Hudson Gives Her Social Media Team A Hilarious Reminder Of What She Does For A Living In Viral TikTok

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Nathan Jun and one of the pamphlets in question
@nathancjun/TikTok

Texas Conservatives Are Up In Arms After Receiving Pamphlets For Trans Teens—Except Republicans Are Behind It All

Texas Republicans have lashed out after receiving pamphlets for transgender teenagers about gender-affirming care even though the pamphlets' origins show that the call is very much coming from inside the house.

Although the pamphlets distributed at the start of Texas’s early voting period claim to come from the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), a legitimate organization, the materials are fraudulent, the group has confirmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
George Santos
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

George Santos Just Threw His Hat In The Ring For White House Press Secretary—And The Reactions Are Priceless

Disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos was widely mocked after he threw his name in the mix to replace former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, who was fired after just five days on the job.

Santos, whose political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief, has been soapboxing significantly since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence in October 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office and JD Vance and Mehmet Oz look on
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Was Just Asked If He'll Endorse JD Vance For President In 2028 With Vance Standing Right Behind Him—And It's A Big Yikes

President Donald Trump dodged a question about whether he'll endorse Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 presidential election with Vance standing right behind him.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday while announcing a new whistleblower rewards program, Trump was asked by a reporter if he could remark on the fact that "the vice president said in an interview yesterday that he thought that you would endorse him if he does decide to run in 2028."

Keep ReadingShow less
Julia Stiles And The '10 Things I Hate About You' Cast Paid Emotional Tribute To Heath Ledger On 'Dancing With The Stars'—And We're Sobbing

Julia Stiles And The '10 Things I Hate About You' Cast Paid Emotional Tribute To Heath Ledger On 'Dancing With The Stars'—And We're Sobbing

First of all, I'd like to know who authorized 10 Things I Hate About You to turn 27 years old. Second, who decided reuniting the cast to honor Heath Ledger on Dancing With the Stars was a good idea? Because some of us were not emotionally prepared for this.

The 1999 teen classic starred Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford and Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona, the charming bad boy who famously serenaded her from the stadium bleachers.

Keep ReadingShow less