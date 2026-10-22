Law Roach Just Explained Why Keke Palmer Fired Him As Her Stylist—And Fans Are Here For It

Fans are applauding performer and talk show host Keke Palmer after celebrity stylist Law Roach revealed what led to him ultimately losing his job as Palmer's personal stylist.
Roach opened up on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast and defended Palmer's "business decision," acknowledging that he respected her decision to stick to her guns.
He recalled:
"I couldn't get it right. It wasn't personal. I love Keke to death. It was a business decision that she should have made."
"I couldn't get it right. I couldn't get the looks right. I couldn’t get the energy right. And she made a business decision to fire me, and I love what she said. She called me, she said, 'You may be the best stylist in the world, but you are not the best stylist for me.'"
"And I said, 'Well, all right, Keke Palmer.' She knows exactly who she is and what she wanted. And I couldn't deliver. And I'm not mad at that."
Roach also explained that he and Palmer had creative differences when it came to her pregnancy, which she was not ready for the world to know about at the time. He said he was excited about embracing the changes Palmer's body would experience but that Palmer felt more comfortable hiding her pregnancy from the public.
He said:
"She was pregnant, and she was lying about being pregnant. And this lady had me putting her in all these clothes, hiding this baby bump, and everybody in the world knew she was pregnant, and she didn’t wanna tell anybody."
"Which was her choice, but I couldn't. Because for me, I’m like, ‘Oh, you pregnant? I wanna dress the bump, and I wanna do these things.' And I was excited about that, and I had the stories to tell about that, and she didn’t want that, and she didn't let me."
"But it was her experience and her decision to tell everybody she was pregnant when she wanted to do it."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Posts from the fauxmoi
community on Reddit
Many feel Roach and Palmer handled the matter professionally.
It's always good to see people, especially public figures, handling such delicate and personal matters professionally.