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Canadian Man Goes Viral After Winning City Council Election With Brutally Honest Campaign Signs About His Lack Of Qualifications

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Kate Hudson
Celebrities

Kate Hudson Gives Her Social Media Team A Hilarious Reminder Of What She Does For A Living In Viral TikTok

Screenshots of Nathan Jun and one of the pamphlets in question
LGBTQ

Texas Conservatives Are Up In Arms After Receiving Pamphlets For Trans Teens—Except Republicans Are Behind It All

George Santos
Donald Trump

George Santos Just Threw His Hat In The Ring For White House Press Secretary—And The Reactions Are Priceless

Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office and JD Vance and Mehmet Oz look on
Donald Trump

Trump Was Just Asked If He'll Endorse JD Vance For President In 2028 With Vance Standing Right Behind Him—And It's A Big Yikes

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Julia Stiles And The '10 Things I Hate About You' Cast Paid Emotional Tribute To Heath Ledger On 'Dancing With The Stars'—And We're Sobbing

Julia Stiles And The '10 Things I Hate About You' Cast Paid Emotional Tribute To Heath Ledger On 'Dancing With The Stars'—And We're Sobbing

First of all, I'd like to know who authorized 10 Things I Hate About You to turn 27 years old. Second, who decided reuniting the cast to honor Heath Ledger on Dancing With the Stars was a good idea? Because some of us were not emotionally prepared for this.

The 1999 teen classic starred Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford and Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona, the charming bad boy who famously serenaded her from the stadium bleachers.

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Diane Morgan attends the "Last One Laughing" series two launch at The Cinema.
Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage

Marvel Fans Have Hilarious Reaction To Diane Morgan's 'VisionQuest' Debut Thanks To Her 'Philomena Cunk' Persona

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has survived alien invasions, rogue artificial intelligence, and Thanos snapping half of existence into oblivion. But there's one thing it may never be prepared for—Philomena Cunk.

Well, technically Diane Morgan. But after the British comedian appeared in VisionQuest, fans had a hard time separating the actress from her famously clueless documentary presenter.

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Thelma Louise; Ken Paxton
@iamthelmalouise/TikTok; Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images

Black MAGA Influencer Stunned When Ken Paxton Forces Her To Leave Rally After He Assumed She Was A Democrat

A MAGA content creator who goes by Thelma Louise online said she "cannot believe the disrespect" after she was ejected from a campaign rally for embattled MAGA Republican Texas Attorney General and GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

The MAGA-aligned influencer, who had over 200k followers on TikTok before the incident, is a Black woman. She was accused of being a Democrat attending only to protest, was escorted out of the venue, and was told not to return.

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Andrew Garfield; Robert Pattinson
Lisa O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield Reveals The Disgusting Thing He Once Found In Robert Pattinson's Bedroom—And Yikes

It's always fun to hear behind-the-scenes stories from our favorite films, but it's especially fun to hear early-career stories from actors before they found fame.

The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield recently reflected on the Dish Podcast and later the Capital Breakfast podcast about befriending a group of fellow young actors who were all living together, including Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, Charlie Cox, and Robert Pattinson.

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Amy Acton; screenshot of Donna Arthur; Vivek Ramaswamy
Jon Cherry/Getty Images; Campaign for Vivek Ramaswamy; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Ohio Democrat Rips Vivek Ramaswamy For Using Estranged And Abusive Mother In 'Disgusting' Attack Ad

*Trigger Warning: this article contains mentions of child sexual abuse

Democratic Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton and her brother criticized billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, her GOP opponent, after he used their estranged mother in a political attack ad.

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