Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed pointed out that Republicans have made "a choice" after House Republicans posted a video game-inspired attack featuring him, projected speaker Hakeem Jeffries, and New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Grand Theft Auto VI generated $3.79 billion in retail sales on the day it was released and is officially the biggest entertainment launch in history. The game, which follows a couple who turn to a life of crime while up against a statewide conspiracy, has received rave reviews—and gave Republicans an opportunity to cast three people of color as criminals.
The House GOP alleged Democrats would steal from taxpayers, writing:
"Grand Theft Auto is a video game. Grand Theft Taxpayer is the Democrat playbook for January, and they want every last dollar in your pocket. We won't let that happen."
You can see the post and the meme below.
@HouseGOP/X
The post soon caught the attention of El-Sayed, who called out Republicans—who continued to cover for President Donald Trump's criminality—for equating Democrats to criminals while casting them as the leads in the most popular video game in the country right now.
He wrote:
"Meming your opponents as the main characters in the most popular video game in America is…a choice."
You can see his post below.
Considering Democrats now hold the largest majority in Congress this century after a midterm election blowout, the Republican party's attack just didn't have the desired effect.
An analysis by the Center for American Progress estimates that Trump’s administration has devoted, or intends to devote, at least $1.6 billion in taxpayer money to projects designed to promote the president or enhance his public image since he returned to office.
A separate report puts the price tag even higher, at $1.8 billion. That broader estimate includes both private contributions and public funds, whereas CAP’s accounting is limited to federally funded projects and includes only publicly disclosed expenditures.
The spending has gone toward an array of presidential vanity projects: refurbishing a jet donated by Qatar, installing gold embellishments and statues throughout the White House and its grounds, advancing plans for a monument honoring Trump, financing television advertisements that promote the president, displaying enormous banners bearing his likeness on federal buildings, and constructing a new White House ballroom.
Meanwhile, millions of Americans are struggling to put food on the table as the price of food, essentials, and gas have skyrocketed against the backdrop of the Iran war, which shows no end in sight.