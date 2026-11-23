Somebody come get these chickens. Actually, never mind. Their mama's already here, and judging by her tone, everybody better get in that car before she starts calling full government names.

A New York animal rescuer has TikTok cackling after footage showed her rounding up her allegedly stolen chickens like children who'd been told three times to come inside. And the funniest part? The birds actually listened.

TikTok user Blackcreekbird (@feralfarmwildliferescue) had this to say about getting her chickens back:

“I don’t need cops to find my stolen chickens.”

Well, she certainly didn't need to chase anybody down. She called her chickens toward the car like a mother who'd already asked nicely and wasn't about to ask again.

One chicken even hurried out from behind a rock like it had just remembered it was supposed to be home an hour ago. The others were still making their way toward the car.

And Blackcreekbird had some instructions for her feathered passengers:

“Come on, girls, hurry up!”

Apparently, the internet couldn't get enough. The video has racked up 10.9 million views, while Blackcreekbird's account has 37.5K followers and 2.6 million likes.

Watch Blackcreekbird conduct the funniest roadside pickup imaginable (NSFW language):





And then there's Michele. Yes, one chicken apparently needed to be called out by name. The general announcement wasn't enough for everybody.

Watch Michele get her own car scene:

Now, as hilarious as this chicken pickup is, there's a pretty awful reason these birds needed a ride home.

According to the family's GoFundMe, someone allegedly stole approximately 150 chickens, six ducks, a goat named Toby 420, and a potbellied pig named Wiggle Butts earlier in November. Only about 40 chickens reportedly remained.

And the animals weren't the only things missing. The family also reported a break-in at its off-grid home and rescue, with generators, solar panels, propane, and other essential equipment taken.

Watch Blackcreekbird clean up and account for the losses after the reported robbery:

The missing equipment reportedly left the family without electricity, heat or running water. They've also been sleeping in their driveway, relying on their vehicle for warmth and electricity.

But amid everything that had gone wrong, two of their missing animals apparently had other plans.

Toby 420 and Wiggle Butts reportedly escaped and were spotted heading home. A passerby found them, and a local rescue helped arrange their return.

Here's more on the family's ordeal and Toby 420's escape:

And while driving to retrieve the pair, Blackcreekbird spotted some familiar birds and excitedly announced she'd found her f--kin chickens!

Somewhere, Samuel L. Jackson would appreciate that level of enthusiasm.

But the funniest part is that the chickens knew exactly who was calling. According to Small Pet Select, chickens can recognize familiar faces and voices, form bonds with caretakers, and learn routines.

Blackcreekbird had her own explanation for that recognition:

“I'm glad my chickens know my foul mouth from a mile away.”

Well, whatever she's doing, it's working. Additional footage shows the chicken-calling operation continuing, because apparently one pickup announcement wasn't going to cut it.

Watch more of the girls answer their ride home:

The family says approximately 30 chickens were recovered. But getting the birds back was one thing. Getting Toby 420 and Wiggle Butts into a rented Toyota Camry? That's another situation entirely.

Oh, and did we mention the rental agreement reportedly had a strict no-pets policy? Somebody might want to explain that to Toby.

The family reflected on the chaos of the day:

“It was one of those moments when you don’t know whether to laugh, cry, or both.”

Meanwhile, the internet was losing it over Blackcreekbird's commands and the chickens' cooperation. Some viewers marveled at the birds' trust in their caretaker, while others wondered how anyone could allegedly steal that many chickens.

Here's how social media reacted to Blackcreekbird's unusually obedient passengers:









































Other animals remain missing, and the family says it's cooperating with police as the investigation continues.

But the family's message to whoever stole their belongings might surprise you:

“And you know what? We’d still help the people who stole from us if they needed it. Who knows? Maybe someday we can even sit down, have a beer, laugh, and say, ‘Hey, remember that time you stole everything?’”

Now, if you're wondering whether these chickens have a history of adventure, there's more.

Earlier footage shows some of the birds making an entirely separate escape by swimming. Yes, swimming. Because apparently running away on foot just wasn't dramatic enough.

Watch these feathered troublemakers attempt an aquatic getaway:

And listen, these girls can go swimming and explore the neighborhood all they want. But when mama pulls up? Oh, everybody's getting in that car.