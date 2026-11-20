Fox News contributor Paul Mauro was called out for his hypocrisy after claiming during a segment that letting kids play Grand Theft Auto VI is "almost the equivalent" of giving a kid an actual gun.

There are an estimated 433 million guns in the United States between police, the military, and American civilians. That means there are more guns in the United States than actual people. The gun lobby has fought tooth and nail against efforts to track gun sales or establish a nationwide handgun registry.

According to an updated resolution from the American Psychological Association (APA), there is "insufficient evidence" to suggest that "a causal link between violent video games and violent behavior" exists.

But Mauro, a former NYPD inspector, told Outnumbered that parents should be mindful because allowing their kids to play the game is like giving them real guns. He also didn't have nice things to say about adults who are fans of the hit series of video games.

He remarked:

"As an adult, you're taken off of work, you're abdicating your responsibilities to whoever it is in your life so you could do this nonsense. I mean, c'mon, grow up."

"Number two, if it's a kid, it's on the parents. We always talk about this. This is the equivalent – almost the equivalent – of giving them a gun at an age when they don't understand the responsibility of that."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Considering Fox News regularly platforms Republicans who refuse to do anything to address mass shootings—instead relying on moral panic such as blaming video games or transgender people—critics were quick to call out Mauro for his remarks.

@justinbaragona/ X

This is really nothing new for Fox News, which just a few years ago attributed a mass shooting in Buffalo to "realistic" video games.



The day after that shooting, Jon Scott, the host of Fox Report, was joined by former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) special agent Bernard Zapor and the two men proceeded to downplay calls for stricter gun control measures.

The shooting, they reasoned, could only have been caused by one thing in particular: video games. They said that video games have "desensitized" people to actual violence–suggesting that they make killing multiple people in a shooting a more attractive endeavor.

They really will blame anything but the actual weapons, won't they?