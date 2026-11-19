Just imagine: now when you use Apple Pay or scroll through TikTok Shop, there's a chance that Kim Kardashian is in the process of doing the very same thing.

While visiting her friend Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kardashian shared a few things that might surprise people, not because they're so outlandish, but because they're somewhat relatable.

Lately, Kardashian has been very into some brain games, so between playing that for hours at a time and editing her various projects, she's embarrassed by how high her screen time is.

She's also spending time scrolling through TikTok Shop, looking at SKIMS dupes, and purchasing and trying out a wide range of beauty products, creating product review videos of what's worth buying and what isn't.

This latest passion project was brought on by none other than her discovery of Apple Pay.

Yes, Apple Pay.

Kardashian explained to a very perplexed Hirsch:

“I just discovered Apple Pay, and it has changed my life.”

“I went to the gas station the other day on the way to school, and I didn't have my wallet with me, but I had my phone, and I was so embarrassed. I’m an old-school cash girl.”

“I didn’t know how to use it, so when they brought up how much it cost, I was like, ‘Wait, I’m so sorry, I’ve never used my credit card from my phone. Can you show me how?’"

"And my son is doing it and showing it. ‘Cause I don’t know how this works!”

“Now, I stay up [and] my TikTok Shop bills are outrageous.”

You can watch the segment here:

Some viewers were shocked and entertained by Kardashian just learning about Apple Pay and TikTok Shop.

Others had a more negative take, pointing out that this was a sign of how out of touch she was.

















Some were more entertained by the idea of Kardashian staying on top of the competition by buying dupes.

You can watch the full podcast episode here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

We all have things we haven't learned yet, but just discovering Apple Pay and TikTok Shop in late 2026 is a fun one!

While it might be a sign of being out of touch, it could also just be that she has other methods of payment and she hasn't needed it before.