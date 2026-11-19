In case you missed it, Daniel Craig's reign as Agent 007 has officially come to a close.
After years of speculation that everyone from Idris Elba to Jacob Elordi would be the next James Bond, it was announced Monday that Robert Pattinson will be taking over the role in the as yet unnamed next iteration of the franchise.
Among the other big names passed over for the new Bond were Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Josh O'Connor, and Nicholas Hoult.
And after Hoult seemed a bit down in the mouth during a recent interview just days before Pattinson's casting announcement, fans are speculating that he already knew he'd lost the role at the time.
The moment occurred on the red carpet at the November 10 New York premiere of Hoult's latest film How To Rob a Bank, in which he costars with Pete Davidson.
While walking the carpet with Davidson, an E! News reporter asks Hoult about the big race to be the next Bond.
Referencing the rumors that Hoult was in the running, she says:
"There's some reports of a potential James Bond."
Davidson quickly interrupts with a joke, quipping:
"I will answer that. It’s gonna be me. Plot twist. I will be the first American James Bond.”
But Hoult's facial expression during the interaction seems like a bit of a giveaway. He barely cracks a smile at his costar's joke, then stares at the floor, looking almost despondent.
It's not hard to understand why he would be. Bond is the role of a lifetime, the kind of thing that makes an actor an instant legend and part of arguably the most iconic franchise in film.
And this isn't the first time Hoult has lost a role to Pattinson, either. Hoult was also in the running for the role of Bruce Wayne and Batman in 2019's The Batman, ultimately losing out to Pattinson. Hoult said at the time that the loss was an "emotional blow," though he later admitted he thinks Pattinson was the better choice for the role.
As for Bond, producer Amy Pascal told The Hollywood Reporter that she'd personally contacted every candidate on Sunday, the day before Pattinson's announcement, to let them know the decision.
That call hadn't yet taken place during Hoult's red carpet walk. But, it's likely his reps would have heard the Hollywood scuttlebutt long before the public announcement, so it's just as likely that fans are right.
In any case, Hoult's disappointment is pretty palpable in the interview clip, and it definitely had fans feeling for him.
People also praised Davidson for helping out his friend by deflecting the question.
The next Bond installment starring Pattinson will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who shouted out Hoult and the other actors who vied for the role in his own statement following Pattinson's announcement:
“...I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey."
"We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007."
As for Hoult, he may not be the next Bond, but he's certainly no slouch: He has at least five projects forthcoming, including the DCU superhero film Man of Tomorrow, in which he plays supervillain Lex Luthor, and the Hulu series Mosquito.