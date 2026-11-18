Kristen Bell might be known for her roles in Frozen, Veronica Mars, and The Good Place, but she should be even better known for her blunt yet empathetic honesty.

From how she raises her children to how her marriage has changed over the years, Bell has always been honest, even if her take on the subject turned heads. But her depiction of living with anxiety and depression might be her best take yet.

During an interview with SELF, Bell opened up about "learning how [her] brain works," which allowed the conversation to naturally transition into her experiences with anxiety, depression, and using her platform to help raise awareness.

Bell described her experience with anxiety, largely marking life as "something to be avoided":

"It’s hard to put it into words, honestly, and it feels different at different times…"

"When my anxiety is high, it feels like an absolute inability to make decisions."

"Like, I would rather not do something than decide what to do.”

“And it’s almost paralyzing, which is odd, 'cause it seems like it’s simple; do you want to go on a walk, or sit on the couch and watch TV?"

"And I’m like… I can’t figure that out; I don’t have the brain power."

"It’s like decision fatigue.”

Next, Bell described depression as something that was incredibly confining and difficult to move past:

"Depression is different."

"My version of it feels very restricted, like if you're trying to put on a latex glove that’s way too small for your hand."

"Also, it sort of coincides with this feeling of not being excited about anything, which again, on a day when you feel great, or even normal, you can get excited about things."

"You’re like: ‘I’m gonna have pizza today,’ or ‘I’m gonna see a friend today,’ all of the fun things about life, and when I’m having depression, it's like none of those things are exciting or seem worth it."

"So there's this real disconnect, because I know logically that should be a feeling that induces some happiness, but it's like my depression will not let me recognize those feelings."

Perhaps most importantly, she talked about using her platform to help raise awareness:

"At 40, I don't like to believe anything should be taboo anymore."

"I think that anything that's taboo and hard to talk about should be some of the first priorities you should be talking about with the support systems in your life."

"I wish that I had known, as a person in the public eye, to talk about it publicly at an earlier date."

You can watch the segment here:

X users were impressed by Kristen Bell's apt descriptions of living with these conditions.





















You can watch the full SELF interview here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Though she might wish that she had started sharing her mental health journey sooner, Bell is contributing to the larger societal conversation around mental health and destigmatizing when people are struggling and need help.