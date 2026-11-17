Retail workers often don't get nearly enough credit for all that they put up with once they are clocked in.

Let's be honest, retail generally has a high turnover rate for a reason, as the members of the "Retail Hell" subReddit well know.

But even Redditors in the sub were shocked when Redditor Massive_Goat9582 detailed the experience they'd recently witnessed, involving a promising new hire and a drunk customer doing very inappropriate things.

Redditor Massive_Goat9582 shared:

"A promising newbie just quit, and I don't blame them."

They went so far as to call it:

"Most justified quit on the spot I have ever seen."

The Redditor then detailed what actually led up to the new hire quitting on the spot:

"So I came in to start my shift and saw the new person getting yelled at by a drunk guy, and they were staying firm with their decision to not sell him booze."

"I grabbed my drink and quietly lined up behind him and chose to stay out of it unless I was needed (the new person asked me to let them deal with things like this themselves the other day)."

"After a minute, this dude decided his best course of action was to whip his d*ck out and p*ss on the newbie."

"He got a bit on them before I tackled him and faced him down so he would pee on the floor."

"I then told the new person to call the police and used the guy to clean up his mess (I smeared him around in his own pee) and held him down until the police showed up."

"The new person said they won't be coming back."

"A crazy way to start the night."

Fellow Redditors agreed with Redditor Massive_Goat9582 that it was a highly justified quit.

"Literally mopped the floor with this customer. Good job!" - Head_Razzmatazz7174

"Wowowow, I hope that guy was charged with a felony for indecent exposure."

"Do you think he was mentally ill or just a huge dumb a**hole?" - SnooJokes5038

"Assault and indecent exposure. I think the charges stack, actually! Indecent exposure (bepis out in public), plus assault (obviously) with a BIOHAZARDOUS substance (an emphasis modifier to the base charge, p*ssing on someone is charged worse than if you were 'merely' hitting them)." - WackoMcGoose

"Low wages, toxic managers, low respect from management/workplace, low respect from general public… I don’t blame people for quitting this sort of work."

"I got in about two decades ago when it was at least okay for a career. Now it sucks, and only desperate people do these jobs. I am getting fed up and about ready to join them, as well."

"After getting a bad manager last year, I am about ready to find something else. We lose a lot of good or could have been good candidates because of toxic environments. Or they get in and realize how sh*tty the job is and decide they don’t want that work atmosphere for their career."

"Hours suck, wages suck, and it is getting worse, not better." - Necessary_Baker_7458

"I don't blame that individual at all! I hope she can press charges on him if the police can give her the chance." - LunaPerry1980

"You're an absolute legend! I would have taken his picture and posted it at the register for all to see."

"If nothing else, the locals will hear that you actually followed through with it. He's going to tell his buddies about the tough guy at the liquor shop. Maybe it'll be a good deterrent..."

"Wishful thinking..." - purplehairedpagan

"People forget they have the right to refuse service as well. Don't forget that. It's up to you if you want to be verbally abused or not." - Argylius

Between enjoying Redditor Massive_Goat9582's reaction and assistance in this situation, the new hire standing up for themselves and quitting on the spot after being treated that way, the subReddit supported how this entire situation played out.

It's important for coworkers to have each others' backs, but that also includes being treated fairly, which the new hire most certainly had not been when it came to that customer.