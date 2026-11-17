Sometimes a person will get so romantically interested in someone, they simply won't take "no" for an answer, even if their romantic interest is already dating someone else.

Unless the person escalates to the point of either being harmful or overly intrusive, like openly flirting with the person, it might be best to ignore them. Many would argue, though, that they have to learn some boundaries and respect.

TikToker @glowwithkylee is definitely one of those people, after she found herself feeling the need to put a classmate in her place after she repeatedly tried to get her boyfriend's attention despite knowing they were together.

In a storytime video, the TikToker explained that she and her boyfriend had multiple classes together, and it was very obvious that they were dating.

After a while, her boyfriend came to her and stated that one of his classmates from a class they didn't have together had repeatedly tried to get his attention, asking if he had a girlfriend and if he had plans.

TikToker @glowwithkylee was frustrated by this, but the couple agreed not to do anything about it at the time, because it seemed it was just a young woman with a crush, and her feelings would likely pass eventually.

The TikToker's boyfriend pointed out to her soon after that the classmate who was trying to talk to him was also in one of the classes that they had together. At the time, the classroom's seating arrangement had the couple on one side of the room, while the classmate with the crush was on the other side.

Once her boyfriend pointed her out, however, the TikToker recongized her as a girl who had previously come up to her and complimented her on how cute she and boyfriend are together.

She also noticed the girl frequently looking over and watching them during class.

After that, the situation escalated to the young woman approaching the couple and trying to talk to the boyfriend in front of the TikToker.

Still, the TikToker didn't say anything, but she felt she had no choice once the classroom's seating arrangement changed.

The couple was moved to the other side of the room, positioning the classmate with a crush right behind them. So not only was the classmate still trying to talk to her boyfriend in the other class they had together, but she kept staring at him and taking pictures of the two of them during class.

After class, which was conveniently on the last day of school, the TikToker approached her and stated that her behavior wasn't appropriate toward someone who was in a relationship.

While she didn't identify with being the "crazy girlfriend" type, she felt something needed to be said before the classmate did something even more intrusive than taking involuntary photos of her boyfriend.

You can watch the video here:

Fellow TikTokers completely understood where she was coming from and agreed with her speaking up.

@glowithkylee/TikTok

@glowithkylee/TikTok

@glowithkylee/TikTok

@glowithkylee/TikTok

@glowithkylee/TikTok

@glowithkylee/TikTok

@glowithkylee/TikTok

@glowithkylee/TikTok

@glowithkylee/TikTok

@glowithkylee/TikTok

It would be easy to dismiss the TikToker's approach as being insecure, jealous, or the "crazy girlfriend" type, but there's something to be said, too, about the classmate's behavior.

Since she knew that the guy she was interested in was in a relationship, the least she could do was be respectful and try to focus her feelings elsewhere.