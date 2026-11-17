President Donald Trump lashed out at U.S. Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom after Ramsbottom told 60 Minutes that he blames the Trump administration for leaving troops vulnerable to an aerial attack that claimed six American lives at the start of the Iran war.
Ramsbottom appeared in an episode that noted that "in the weeks leading up to the Iran war, the Pentagon moved 90% of its ground forces out of Kuwait and away from Iran, fearing retaliatory strikes." However, a few people were nonetheless stationed at the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment Command center at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait despite the threat.
Ahead of the episode’s release, Ramsbottom submitted a whistleblower complaint to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, alleging that his warnings about drone vulnerabilities had been ignored at the Pentagon. He said he had relayed his concerns to both his unit commander and Maj. Gen. John Hinson but was dissatisfied with the response.
Ramsbottom said:
"The protection that was there was to stop car bombs and threats like that. There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack." ...
“I brought it up twice in various meetings, basically saying, ‘Hey, I don’t see how we’re protected here.' He said, ‘We don’t have to worry about protection.’”
"That's why I'm speaking out. I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself, all the way down to my level. Yes, we did not plan this well. And this needs to be a lesson that we learn.”
60 Minutes noted that its team had spoken with other soldiers who said "they had seen U.S. intelligence before the war started that put Port Shuaiba on an Iranian list of targets."
You can hear what Ramsbottom said in the video below.
Ramsbottom's remarks angered Trump, who attacked him and 60 Minutes, saying that it's "even worse than their predecessors," an ironic remark considering CBS and 60 Minutes are now run by a conservative team led by editorial director Bari Weiss.
He said:
"The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors. A recent study on an attack in the early stages of Iran was not correctly stated."
"Since February 28, 2026, the start of Epic Fury, Iran has fired between 8,000-9,000 One-way Attack Drones. Only 2 of them got through, resulting in U.S. fatalities, both on the first day, hitting Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Likewise, Iran has fired about 2,000 Ballistic Missiles."
"Only 1 of the 2,000 got through and caused U.S. fatalities (Jordan). Translation: 99.99% of Iranian missiles and drones have been shot down, or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths. CENTCOM defensive measures have been historically effective."
"No one in the World has the ability to do so well. All of this being left out in the 60 Minutes 'report.'"
You can see what Trump wrote below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Trump was harshly criticized.
Although Pentagon officials described the Shuaiba facility as fortified, accounts from people familiar with the site painted a different picture. One source told CNN that the building was protected only by concrete barriers intended to stop vehicle-borne explosives, with no defenses against aerial threats such as drones or missiles.
The attack also reportedly caught personnel off guard. According to another source cited by CNN, there was no advance alert or warning siren to give troops time to evacuate or take cover in a bunker.