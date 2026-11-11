Viral Video Of Mitch McConnell's Silent Reaction To Question About The Midterm Results Sparks Outrage

Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell alarmed observers after he stared blankly at a reporter who had asked him for his reaction to the midterm election results now that Democrats have swept races around the country.

There have been months of public speculation around McConnell's health and ability to continue serving in public office. The 84-year-old—who chairs the Senate Rules Committee—was found unconscious at his Washington residence in June, prompting an advanced life support response. Over the summer, his office said his condition was improving.

In a July 13 social media post, McConnell said he had been hospitalized after a fall that left him "briefly unconscious" and revealed he was also recovering from a mild case of pneumonia. He included a photo of himself in a hospital bed, but the image only intensified speculation online, with some users claiming it had been generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

McConnell's aides declined to say whether they had recently spoken with him, adding to speculation about his condition. The Daily Beast reported that a semi-permanent security detail remained stationed at George Washington University Hospital, where McConnell received treatment.

Earlier this week, McConnell was approached by Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt, who asked:

"Can I get your quick reaction to the midterms? The GOP's midterms losses. What do you think is going to change?"

McConnell merely briefly looked at Duchardt before staring straight ahead, all while not answering her.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

McConnell's non-reaction only intensified the scrutiny he and his staff have been under since he returned to the Senate in September after disappearing for months.

Remember, it was only weeks ago that TMZ shared footage of McConnell being loaded into a car heading to Capitol Hill on Monday with his mouth agape, similarly absent. This happened just after McConnell, in an attempt to lower the temperature, assured voters that he will “do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me.”

The footage quickly went went viral and sparked more conversation about McConnell's capacity to serve the public.





It's way past time for the country to have a productive conversation and do something about term limits for our legislators.