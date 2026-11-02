Randy Rainbow Hilariously Drags Mitch McConnell's Unlikely Senate Return With 'Mitchcraft' Parody Video

Singer and satirist Randy Rainbow has been parodying politics since the first presidency of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump. But Trump isn't the focus of Rainbow's latest comedy music video.
Instead, the performer—whose name really is Randy Rainbow—set his sights on the mysterious 92-day disappearance of Kentucky MAGA Republican Senator and former Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell. In June, the 84-year-old lawmaker reportedly fell at his home and was taken to the hospital.
What followed was over three months out of the public eye, which led to speculation on McConnell's continued existence on the mortal realm and calls for proof of life and fitness to serve, including from Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.
Then, on September 14, 2026, after 92 days, McConnell reappeared. Rainbow felt that trick was worthy of a song parody.
Drawing on the songbook of crooner Frank Sinatra, Rainbow riffed on his hit "Witchcraft" for a Halloween-themed tune devoted to McConnell's resurrection, titled "Mitchcraft."
You can watch Rainbow's latest video here:
Rainbow shared the video across social media with the caption:
"Happy Halloween! Nothing scarier than term limits. Stick around for a sing-along séance."
The video opens in black and white in a nod to classic horror films and old-fashioned holiday television extravaganzas with the usual humorous commentary by Rainbow.
The camera approaches an eerie old home where Rainbow opens the door and says:
"Happy Halloween. It's the scariest time of the year—the midterms."
Rainbow also shared the song's credits.
The accomplished singer-songwriter and author sang:
"That vacant senate chair, that sh*t-my-diaper-stare, he croaked and they don’t care, it’s Mitchcraft!"
"His staff keeps dropping hazy hints, he works 'remote' for crazy stints, cause he’s been pushing daisies since June."
"Doing Mitchcraft, Mitchy Mitchcraft, for they dread their red’s about to turn blue."
People shared their appreciation for Rainbow's latest masterpiece.
McConnell had previously announced on February 20, 2025, that he would not seek an eighth Senate term after serving for over four decades. His term ends in January 2027.
Former Democratic state Representative Charles Booker and Republican Representative Andy Barr are the leading contenders to take McConnell's seat in the November midterms.