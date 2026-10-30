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Fox News Asked A MAGA Rallygoer Why He Was Attending–And They Were NOT Prepared For His Brutal Response

Screenshot of Tom during Fox News interview
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A Fox News reporter got way more than he bargained for after he asked a Trump rallygoer in South Carolina on Thursday why he was there.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 30, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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A Fox News reporter got way more than he bargained for after he asked Tom, a Trump rallygoer in South Carolina on Thursday, to tell viewers why he was there.

As luck would have it, Tom was the last person the network likely wanted its far-right viewers to hear from. He actually evoked the Jonestown Massacre in his response.

For those who may be unaware: Jim Jones was the charismatic leader of The Peoples Temple, a cult based out of Jonestown, a remote commune in the Guyanese jungle. 918 people died there in a coordinated mass murder-suicide in 1978. The overwhelming majority died of cyanide poisoning; many of those who died that day were injected against their will.

Jones ordered the killings after members of his cult murdered Congressman Leo Ryan and five others on the airstrip in the village of Port Kaituma on his orders. Several other cult members who heard his recorded broadcast at Peoples Temple headquarters in Georgetown also died by suicide on his command.

The Jonestown Massacre was, until the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, the largest single loss of American civilian life in a non-natural disaster.

Tom had all of this on his mind when he responded with the following:

"Well, in the late '70s I was a little too young to get involved and go to South America for the Jonestown Massacre but this is as close as I'll ever get so that's why I'm here."
"There's nothing like seeing a cult right up front, man."

The reporter laughed and turned to the camera, joking, "Okay, so maybe this is not a Trump supporter" before walking away and continuing:

"Okay, we'll find—there are some pro [and] anti-Trump people here."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

No lies were detected—and many appreciated his response.



You're a real one, Tom. We know Fox isn't thrilled about the way you'll be voting on November 3.

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