Obama Makes Mic Drop Point About Trump's Furious Response To His 'Cheesecake Factory' Jab—And He's Spot On

Former President Barack Obama made an important point about the Trump administration's disproportionate response to Obama's joke that President Donald Trump's White House renovations look like "Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory."
Speaking at a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, Obama asked voters to consider if Trump "spends time at the White House thinking about" issues impacting average Americans.
He added:
“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV. Guy's building a ballroom that's bigger than the White House."
"He's paved over the Rose Garden, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn. And there's gold everywhere. What's up with the gold?"
"He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
When asked for a response to Obama's comments, Trump defended his renovations:
“I’ve taken care of the White House. I fixed it with the finest artisans in the world. We re-skinned it; it was in horrible shape.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was also approached by a reporter outside a Cheesecake Factory in Washington on Monday and he accused Obama of being an elitist:
“Well, two things. This is the man who built the museum that looks like Darth Vader’s tomb. I would tell the Martha’s Vineyard set to give it a try.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
At a rally in Morrow, Georgia, on Wednesday, Obama made fun of how much the Trump administration had overreacted:
"I heard the president was not happy when I joked over the weekend that he's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory."
"They did not dispute what I said about them being directly responsible for rising prices. They did not argue with that. They did not deny tariffs were contributing to higher costs for families, they didn't say anything about that. I accused this administration based on the facts that they were engaging in unprecedented levels of corruption. They didn't say anything about that."
The president wasn't even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison. That part didn't bother him, but he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory comment. He took great umbrage. He said I didn't understand the work of the artisans in the White House."
"It's all crazy but this is the really crazy part: They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke."
"The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who's supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who's supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation and reduce interest rates."
"They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory."
You can hear what Obama said in the video below.
In response to Obama's criticisms, the official X account for the "Trump War Room" shared an AI-generated image of Trump throwing cheesecake at Obama and declared:
"We will never apologize for defending the Cheesecake Factory—a GREAT American institution!"
You can see the post below.
Trump and his administration have been widely ridiculed.
Just in case you're wondering, Cheesecake Factory is a $5 billion corporation—it's it's not like Trump or any of his cronies are standing up for the little guy in the middle of an affordability crisis for which the American people are expected to punish Republicans when they turn out to vote on November 3.