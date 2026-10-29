TikTok Mom's Church Outfit Gets Hilariously Roasted By Her 10-Year-Old With Brutal 'Star Wars' Comparison

There's nothing like finding an outfit that you love and feel really confident in, only to realize that you bear an uncanny resemblance to a popular film's costume stylings.

And that's exactly what happened to TikToker @kori_latham, who was getting dressed for church.

At first she felt really good about the new flowy tan dress, which looked like a wrap dress on top, was fitted at the waist, and then flowed into ruffles at the bottom of the dress.

To make the dress church-appropriate, she paired it with a high-collar, white long-sleeved shirt and cream, scrunchy boots.

The mom felt really good about her choices until she talked to her 10-year-old, sharing:

"Thought my church outfit was cute until my 10-year-old said I look like I was on 'Star Wars.'

You can watch the video here:

Undeniably, the tan and white outfit was reminiscent of Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi's outfits, and even her haircut and hair color were similar enough to make a great gender-swapped Star Wars Halloween costume.

Fellow TikTokers couldn't help but join in on the roasting.

@kori_latham/TikTok

@kori_latham/TikTok

@kori_latham/TikTok

@kori_latham/TikTok

@kori_latham/TikTok

@kori_latham/TikTok

@kori_latham/TikTok

@kori_latham/TikTok

@kori_latham/TikTok

@kori_latham/TikTok

On the one hand, it's kind of a bummer that this mom was into her outfit and ready to go to church and then felt self-conscious because of the comparison her child made to the Star Wars franchise.

On the other hand, she surely had other cute outfits in her closet that she could wear for church, while she could easily convert this into a fun Halloween costume, if that is something that she celebrates.

Sometimes the best thing we can do is find it within ourselves to laugh at ourselves and see the lighter side of the situation—and discovering a cute outfit could be a creative costume is far from the worst thing.