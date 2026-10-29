Video Of Barry Keoghan Having 'Skin-Tightening' Procedure On His Face Sparks Reminder Of How Much He's Been Bullied Over His Looks

When she stepped out on the red carpet at the Ballon d'Or Ceremony in London, fans were not sure what to make of her look.

Sharing a series of Getty Images of her new style on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit, Redditors deconstructed the new look.

Turner embraced a dark, almost chocolate brown hair color, either in a straight cut or with very long layers, and her hair was styled with a center part and very loose, wave-like curls. The new look did not embrace framing her face as much as her previous platinum blonde looks did, and the new haircut said goodbye to the layers and bangs fans saw when she was a redhead.

You can see the post here:

Some Redditors were critical of Turner's new look, saying it aged her and made her unrecognizable.

"I think this color really doesn't suit her." - fruska_gorica

"It’s for her role as Lara Croft, which also doesn’t suit her." - wasp9293

"Well, her hair is going to be up in a ponytail or braid, which will show her face more. She's been a redhead, blonde, auburn/brown, and now a much darker colour. I think the dark hair with a black suit isn't really the best, but we're used to her with brighter hair tones. She's also letting her hair curtain her face for posing, which I think is why it looks not the best." - Doom_Corp

"She is so beautiful, but this makeup is not it. It could be bad lighting, too." - GlumDistribution7036

"I think it’s just aging, to be honest. People do the same thing with Nina Dobrev all the time. 'It’s the makeup, it’s the eyebrows, it’s the eyelids!' when in reality her face has just aged, and she no longer looks quite like she used to as a TEENAGER. Some people’s faces just age more rapidly than others." - ellierae88

"In this case, I do think it’s a combination of the lighting, hair color, and styling. Yes, she is getting older (as are we all), but she doesn’t really look like herself here. The shadows and dark colors are pulling her down, if that makes sense?"

"I hate myself for analyzing the way she looks this much, because she’s gorgeous either way." - macaronitrap

But others were much more welcoming of the new look, calling it a fun new style for her to try.

"Really, everybody? I was thinking that the dark hair looks really striking on her. I guess it just goes to show that it's all subjective." - sra19

"I’m just gonna say it, I think she’s beautiful with dark hair too, and I’m tired of the slanderrrr." - Ok_Conclusion_6324

"I’m genuinely so exhausted that every single time a woman is posted, people try to dissect which work she may have had done and like to claim that the work is aging her drastically." - Different-Eagle-612

"When I first saw this, I was like, 'Okay girl, slay it, love the dark look!' I was genuinely surprised that most people don’t like this look??? She was definitely going for a more Angelina Jolie vibe, and it actually suits her." - notthelatte

"She looks like Brunette Uma Thurman." - bioticspacewizard

"Or a Frozen-era Madonna." - Nice_Back_9977

"I think lighter hair, like blonde, red, or even a lighter or auburn brown, is more her thing, but good on her for trying different things, and not being afraid to make a change and trying out a new vibe that she may be interested in!" - darcsona

"I think the dark hair really brings out her eyes! She's lovely!" - Holiday_Visual793





More than likely, this style change took place for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, but even if she was just trying it out for herself, every person is welcome to try new things!

After all, makeup, hair color, and hairstyles are not permanent. Color can be changed, makeup can be removed, and hair can grow back, so why not have some fun?