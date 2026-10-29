Video Of Barry Keoghan Having 'Skin-Tightening' Procedure On His Face Sparks Reminder Of How Much He's Been Bullied Over His Looks

It's no secret that beauty standards in Hollywood are incredibly high, and that some people become incredibly mean and blunt when given a keyboard and a screen. When those two worlds are brought together, the results can be catastrophic.
Women in Hollywood arguably receive the worst treatments, with frequent comments made about their weight, their aging, and their styling, rather than the acting that they should be known for.
But one male actor who's receiving just as much scrutiny is Saltburn's Barry Keoghan. Despite being just 34 years old, he's faced immense pressure regarding his skin, appearance, and looking older than his actual age.
Behind the scenes, he began seeing Nilam Holmes, who helped care for his skin during his various acting projects.
Eventually, they shared a video together of a $3,000 XERF skin-sculpting treatment he received from her, making him feel better, more confident, and providing some relief from the negative comments.
Holmes wrote in the comments:
"I’ve been working with Barry for a while now, looking after his skin through different movies, campaigns and projects and the trust he places in me means a lot."
"His skin has really improved over the last few years and he looks great."
"Today we did his 2nd @xerfuk skin-tightening treatment. I was running late filming some Xerf content, so rather than make me rush what i was doing, he offered to let me film him having it! (Well he is used to being on camera after all)"
"We love having you in [Nilam Holmes Clinics,] Barry …"
You can see the behind-the-scenes of the procedure here:
Instagrammers were sad to see that Keoghan felt so much pressure that he responded with treatments.
@nilamholmes/Instagram
@nilamholmes/Instagram
@nilamholmes/Instagram
@nilamholmes/Instagram
@nilamholmes/Instagram
@nilamholmes/Instagram
@nilamholmes/Instagram
@nilamholmes/Instagram
@nilamholmes/Instagram
@nilamholmes/Instagram
The video was also shared on X, where X users were similarly saddened on Keoghan's behalf.
Keoghan is set to play Ringo Starr in The Beatles–A Four-Film Cinematic Event, an upcoming series of four biographical films, each following one member of the iconic rock band. Directed by Sam Mendes and written by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan and Jack Thorne, all four films are to be released in April 2028.