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'Succession' Star Reveals Her Husband Has Only Cooked 3 Meals For Her Ever—And Dax Shepard's Reaction Is Brutal

Dax Shepard; Justine Lupe
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Succession and Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe revealed on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that her husband Tyson has only cooked a meal for her three times throughout their entire relationship—and Shepard had a brutally blunt response.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 29, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Every now and then someone will share an anecdote about their marriage or relationship and it just doesn't quite land as the funny anecdote it's intended to be. This is one of those times!

Actor Justine Lupe, best known as Willa on Succession, recently revealed that her husband, artist Tyson Mason, has only cooked for her three times in their entire marriage.

And one of those meals? Well let's just say it doesn't count as a meal. Like, at all!

Lupe revealed the story on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, where Lupe appeared along with her Nobody Wants This castmates, including Shepard's wife Kristen Bell.

And let's just say Shepard was... not impressed, and his reaction has sparked quite a discourse online.

It all began when Bell made a reference to the main storyline in the upcoming season of Nobody Wants This, in which Bell's character Joanne and Adam Brody's character Noah begin living together.

Bell asked each of her fellow castmates the “annoying habit someone learns when they move in with you.”

Bell began by sharing that she leaves piles of clutter all over the house, while Brody quickly chimed in to reveal that he didn't know how to cook or clean when he married fellow actor Leighton Meester.

He told his castmates:

“I’m a different man than when I started dating my wife 14 years ago. I didn’t even know how to make a cup of coffee.”

He went on to explain that his entire domestic skillset basically went no further than pouring dog food in a dog bowl.

But since he and Meester began dating 14 years ago:

"I’ve since caught up, and I feel pretty, pretty good domestically."

Lupe then chimed in to share an anecdote of her own about her marriage. And well... let's just say the internet isn't laughing.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

She shared that her pet peeve about her husband Tyson, who she married in 2025 shortly after the birth of their first child Ellis in 2024, is that he "can't cook either."

But like... he really can't cook. She told her castmates:

“That’s my grievance with him is, like, the non-cooking…in the time that we’ve been together, I think—I actually know—he’s cooked me three meals."

And the word "meals" is being used loosely here because...

"And one of them was a rice cake with almond butter and blueberries and honey."

But wait! It gets worse!

“I was pregnant. I was like, ‘This is so disappointing.’”

Everyone shared a good chuckle, but Shepard's reaction seems to have sparked a reaction on the internet that is anything but amused.

Shepard quipped:

“That’s how sh*tty he is that you would remember that.”

The internet's response to Lupe's story has been even more brutal—basically, everyone is wondering why she's even with the guy.







Oof. Now of course, this discourse is patently absurd.

Nobody actually has any idea what someone's marriage is like just from an anecdote about cooking, and plenty of amazing people in the world don't know how to boil water!

Many others online chimed in to point out that Lupe's husband surely has other talents, and not cooking doesn't automatically mean he's a bad husband.

Mavourneen Michiels/Facebook

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Danielle Marie Gates/Facebook

Okay, but the people criticizing him for thinking a rice cake is a meal? That part is valid!

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