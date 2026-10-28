Skip to content

Amanda Seyfried Just Revealed Why She Turned Down 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'—And She Has A Point

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Paris Hilton Just Shared Her Family's Group Halloween Costume—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

Paris Hilton attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After Paris Hilton showed off her family's Beauty and the Beast Halloween costumes, everyone couldn't help but notice that she made herself Belle over her own daughter.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 28, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Paris Hilton has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. But when she unveiled this year's family Halloween costumes inspired by Beauty and the Beast, the internet couldn't help noticing who got the starring role.

Hilton dressed as Belle, husband Carter Reum became the Beast, son Phoenix transformed into Lumière, and daughter London?

Well, she got the teapot.

And if you thought Hilton might play it cool about the whole production, think again:

Baby, this wasn't a Halloween photoshoot. This was a full-blown royal production with a Disney budget and Met Gala ambitions.

Hilton's custom Danyul Brown creation featured a gold-embroidered corset, opera-length gloves, and a massive yellow ball gown dripping in lace and pink roses. Add the dramatic red curtains, candlelight, and an enchanted rose under glass, and suddenly we're not at your garden variety family costume party.

Clearly, Paris Hilton knows her audience, because she even gave us a peek behind the curtain:

Here's where the casting gets even funnier. Mrs. Potts isn't just any Disney character. She's the castle's housekeeper, a mother, and practically the only adult keeping the place running.

London is 2. TWO. And somehow, she's already been assigned more adult responsibilities than half the people on reality television.

One X user was ready to file a formal complaint with Disney:

“Making yourself the princess and your daughter Mrs. Potts is craaaaazy 😭😭.”

No word from London on whether she approved of her Halloween assignment. Then again, she's 2, so we may have to wait a few years for that tell-all.

But before anyone starts questioning Hilton's entire approach to motherhood over a Disney costume, it's worth remembering how openly she's spoken about the joy her children have brought into her life.

Hilton previously described how becoming a mother changed everything:

“I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it's just this love on another level. He has just changed my life in every way."

And it's not as though Hilton always claims the spotlight. She's also shared Halloween moments where her children get to be the main attraction—including a particularly adorable E.T. costume moment.

This time, the little extraterrestrial was the star of the show:

And this isn't Hilton's first trip to the Halloween costume department. She's previously embraced her Disney fantasies as Tinker Bell and Pixar's Bo Peep, proving that dressing up has become something of a family tradition. At this rate, Disney might as well put the Hilton-Reum family on the payroll.

Paris is clearly not waiting around for a casting call.

Of course, the internet wasn't entirely united on this one. Some viewers thought London deserved the princess treatment, while others saw nothing wrong with Hilton enjoying her own Disney fantasy.

Here's how the internet weighed in:











At the end of the day, it's Halloween. Some moms dress their kids as Disney princesses. Others dress as the princess themselves. And then there's Kim Kardashian, who dressed up as her own daughter, North West, while North transformed into reality TV personality Natalie Nunn.

Apparently, celebrity motherhood comes with a very different costume department.

And yes, Kim really did dress as North. Take a look:

Whoever decided motherhood meant giving up the spotlight clearly never met these women.

Hilton and Kardashian are raising their kids, making memories, and having a little fun along the way. And honestly, if being a mom means you can no longer be fabulous, somebody forgot to send these two the memo.

Now I'm curious. Who's calling the shots on Halloween costumes in your house—the kids, the parents, or whoever has the best wig?

Latest News

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment
Entertainment

'Young Sheldon' Star Explains Why She Asked For An Intimacy Coordinator On The Show—And It Makes Sense

Participants at the meeting of the furry scene Eurofurence in the Hotel Estrel in Berlin, Germany
2026 Elections

Texas GOP's Bizarre Text Warning Voters About 'Weirdo Furry Socialists' Sparks Mockery

Norwegian national flag on flagpole; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Norway Has Pointed Response After Trump Calls Them A 'Sh*thouse Country' For Not Giving Him Nobel Prize

Nicki Minaj
Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj Is Now Being Floated As A Possible White House Press Secretary—And It's Beyond Parody

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Alexander Skarsgård attends the Los Angeles premiere of Black Bear's "Wicker" at Directors Guild Of America.
Maya Dehlin/WireImage

Alexander Skarsgård's Unexpected Confession About Finding The Grinch Hot Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Some people want a man who's tall, dark, and handsome. Alexander Skarsgård prefers green, hairy, and someone who hates Christmas with a passion.

It all went down during a Bustle interview promoting Wicker, when Skarsgård and co-star Olivia Colman got into a “hear me out” discussion that took an unexpectedly naughty turn.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump in the Oval Office surrounded by Catholic Bishops and Archbishops
@MargoMartin47/X

Catholic Leaders Slam Trump White House For Turning Private Prayer Into Political Photo Op

On the afternoon of Thursday, October 22, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor Margo Martin posted a video of Catholic leaders praying with the POTUS in the Oval Office.

Martin, who has been with Trump since his first term, captioned the video:

Keep ReadingShow less
Jenna Ortega
Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega's Comments About Disney Channel Media Training And Setting Boundaries With Fans Spark Debate

Most of us have heard about media training, PR training, and even the specific training Disney Channel stars go through before they appear in public, but people are divided this week over the mindset that comes with this training.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega opened up about the training she went through for the Disney Channel, and though she was 9 years old at the time, the training really stuck with the 23-year-old star.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kaitlan Collins; Donald Trump
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Kaitlan Collins Shares Hilariously Blunt Quote From Trump Ally After His Rally Remarks About Nicki Minaj's Body

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins had her panel cracking up after revealing what one of President Donald Trump's allies had to say after Trump singled out rapper Nicki Minaj during a Michigan campaign rally on Sunday, complimenting her "beautiful" backside.

Just days ago, Trump raised eyebrows after revealing at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, that he was "examining" Republican Senator Jon Husted's "body" while Husted was speaking, even commenting on Husted's butt. Trump made similar comments about Husted at the Michigan event, later adding, “off the record, women yes, men no.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Black Florida Couple Outraged After Parents Call Cops On Their 3-Year-Old Son For Being 'Too Good' At Youth Soccer Game
@nevadaney10/TikTok

Black Florida Couple Outraged After Parents Call Cops On Their 3-Year-Old Son For Being 'Too Good' At Youth Soccer Game

Turns out, being too good at soccer can come with unexpected consequences—even when you're only 3 years old. A Florida toddler's impressive skills against older children became the center of a controversy that brought police to a youth soccer game.

Nevada Pierre, a young Black athlete, was playing in an i9 Sports league in Winter Park, Florida, when his parents say complaints about his performance escalated well beyond the sidelines.

Keep ReadingShow less