Paris Hilton Just Shared Her Family's Group Halloween Costume—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

Paris Hilton has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. But when she unveiled this year's family Halloween costumes inspired by Beauty and the Beast, the internet couldn't help noticing who got the starring role.

Hilton dressed as Belle, husband Carter Reum became the Beast, son Phoenix transformed into Lumière, and daughter London?

Well, she got the teapot.

And if you thought Hilton might play it cool about the whole production, think again:

Baby, this wasn't a Halloween photoshoot. This was a full-blown royal production with a Disney budget and Met Gala ambitions.

Hilton's custom Danyul Brown creation featured a gold-embroidered corset, opera-length gloves, and a massive yellow ball gown dripping in lace and pink roses. Add the dramatic red curtains, candlelight, and an enchanted rose under glass, and suddenly we're not at your garden variety family costume party.

Clearly, Paris Hilton knows her audience, because she even gave us a peek behind the curtain:

Here's where the casting gets even funnier. Mrs. Potts isn't just any Disney character. She's the castle's housekeeper, a mother, and practically the only adult keeping the place running.

London is 2. TWO. And somehow, she's already been assigned more adult responsibilities than half the people on reality television.

One X user was ready to file a formal complaint with Disney:

“Making yourself the princess and your daughter Mrs. Potts is craaaaazy 😭😭.”

No word from London on whether she approved of her Halloween assignment. Then again, she's 2, so we may have to wait a few years for that tell-all.

But before anyone starts questioning Hilton's entire approach to motherhood over a Disney costume, it's worth remembering how openly she's spoken about the joy her children have brought into her life.

Hilton previously described how becoming a mother changed everything:

“I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it's just this love on another level. He has just changed my life in every way."

And it's not as though Hilton always claims the spotlight. She's also shared Halloween moments where her children get to be the main attraction—including a particularly adorable E.T. costume moment.

This time, the little extraterrestrial was the star of the show:

And this isn't Hilton's first trip to the Halloween costume department. She's previously embraced her Disney fantasies as Tinker Bell and Pixar's Bo Peep, proving that dressing up has become something of a family tradition. At this rate, Disney might as well put the Hilton-Reum family on the payroll.

Paris is clearly not waiting around for a casting call.

Of course, the internet wasn't entirely united on this one. Some viewers thought London deserved the princess treatment, while others saw nothing wrong with Hilton enjoying her own Disney fantasy.

Here's how the internet weighed in:









































At the end of the day, it's Halloween. Some moms dress their kids as Disney princesses. Others dress as the princess themselves. And then there's Kim Kardashian, who dressed up as her own daughter, North West, while North transformed into reality TV personality Natalie Nunn.

Apparently, celebrity motherhood comes with a very different costume department.

And yes, Kim really did dress as North. Take a look:

Whoever decided motherhood meant giving up the spotlight clearly never met these women.

Hilton and Kardashian are raising their kids, making memories, and having a little fun along the way. And honestly, if being a mom means you can no longer be fabulous, somebody forgot to send these two the memo.