Alexander Skarsgård's Unexpected Confession About Finding The Grinch Hot Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Some people want a man who's tall, dark, and handsome. Alexander Skarsgård prefers green, hairy, and someone who hates Christmas with a passion.

It all went down during a Bustle interview promoting Wicker, when Skarsgård and co-star Olivia Colman got into a “hear me out” discussion that took an unexpectedly naughty turn.

And Skarsgård delivered his confession with absolutely no hesitation:

“I've always found the Grinch very attractive. I don't even feel like I have to convince you, like, he's hot, he's just hot.”

Naturally, this raised a very important question. Was he fantasizing about the animated Christmas menace or Jim Carrey buried beneath several layers of green prosthetics?

When the conversation turned to which Grinch had his attention, Skarsgård wasn't shy about spreading the love:

“Oof, the cartoon. I mean, Jim is also sexy…”

Well, at least we know he's not picky about the packaging. Colman wasn't about to let Skarsgård have all the fun, revealing that a friend once fancied the Child Catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Yes, the sinister, long-nosed villain who lures children away. Suddenly, Skarsgård's Grinch obsession was looking positively wholesome.

See how quickly things went off the rails below:





@bustle TikTok · Bustle

As for Jim Carrey, the OG live-action Grinch has yet to weigh in on his newfound sex-symbol status. But considering what he endured to bring the Christmas-hating grouch to life, he might have a few thoughts about all this sudden appreciation.

Carrey's first transformation for the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas took a whopping eight and a half hours in the makeup chair. Things got so brutal that producer Brian Grazer brought in a specialist who trained CIA operatives to withstand torture.

And Carrey didn't sugarcoat just how miserable the experience was:

“The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process.”

All that suffering, only to finish runner-up to a cartoon in Skarsgård's imaginary Grinch beauty pageant.

And speaking of men who know how to get people hot under the collar, Skarsgård was turning up the heat long before Wicker. Another Bustle clip revisited his 2023 Sundance premiere of Infinity Pool, where he strutted down the red carpet wearing a leather collar and leash.

Watch Skarsgård revisit his delightfully kinky red-carpet moment here:

@bustle TikTok · Bustle

Between his Grinch crush and that leather-and-leash moment, Skarsgård was giving social media enough material to keep Whoville gossiping until next Christmas. The man was serving holiday thirst, a dash of kink, and enough unapologetic mischief to make even the most scandalized Who clutch their pearls.

Naturally, the internet had plenty of its own “hear me out” confessions to share:

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And if Skarsgård's thirst for Christmas villains wasn't already causing a scandal in Whoville, his latest role is practically begging for an adults-only rating. In Wicker, he plays a husband made to order for Olivia Colman's fisherwoman by a basketmaker portrayed by Peter Dinklage.

And honey, this basket came with all the trimmings.

The filmmakers gave their leading man an anatomically detailed woven body, complete with a handcrafted wicker peen and talk show-worthy nipples. Talk about putting the wood in Hollywood.

Co-star Elizabeth Debicki got the full-frontal experience when she encountered Skarsgård on set:

“I turned the corner, and I was like, ‘Hi, Alex!’ and I went bright red because my brain couldn’t compute what it was seeing…”

And really, how does one maintain professional composure when a man walks past with his entire basket on display?

Watch Skarsgård dish on his rather revealing rattan transformation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

Alexander Skarsgård on His ‘Wicker’ Transformation youtube.com

Wicker opened in fifth place at the box office this weekend, earning $5.75 million from 1,471 theaters. Not bad for a film featuring a man whose most talked-about asset was literally woven by hand.

But after Skarsgård's Grinch confession, we're starting to think his “hear me out” deserves a little less judgment and a lot more imagination. Would he trade all that handcrafted wood for a night with his green dreamboat? Somewhere on Mount Crumpit, the Grinch's heart just grew three sizes.

And this time, we're not entirely sure it's just his heart. Stay kinky and green, Skarsgård.