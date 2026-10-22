Canadian Man Goes Viral After Winning City Council Election With Brutally Honest Campaign Signs About His Lack Of Qualifications

What if politicians told the truth about how they really feel about serving the public? Well, a Canadian man did just that, and his strategy of brutal honesty worked because he won one of only eight seats in a field of 37 candidates.

"Inventor" and "Resonator" Brady Rogers of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, just added a new description to his Instagram bio— "Reluctant City Councillor"...

@iambradythecreator/Instagram

...after he was elected to the Kelowna City Council by running on a platform of "Fine. I'll do it" and "How hard could it be?"

Those are direct quotes from his campaign signs, which Rogers shared in a carousel on his Instagram in a post captioned:

"Let's do it"

Other slogans used were:

"Let's see what happens?"

"Just trying to pay my rent."

"Under 60"

"I barely want to do this."

"Brady Rogers for Mayor. Just kidding. City Counsil [sic]."

"Don't worry, I'll fix everything. (in tiny print) terms and conditions apply"

Lest anyone think his post was just a joke and the signs weren't anywhere but on Instagram, several photos and videos were captured of the signs on display in the wilds of Kelowna, a city of about 195,000 people located 400km east of Vancouver on the shores of Okanagan Lake in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

You can see some of the photos shared by CBC News here:

CBC News

Rogers also took the time to create a campaign video with four of the other candidates.

After his signs went viral, content creator Mandi Jung (@mandifromtheinternet) shared a photo of one of Rogers' signs and clips of content from his cheeky, but serious, campaign webpage that she accessed through the QR code on his sign.

You can watch her video here:

Rogers shared some of his platform in a comment on her post, writing that he's pro public transit and:

"...very focused on making homelessness less common [and] easier to escape..."

@iambradythecreator reply to @mandifromtheinternet/Instagram

He added he was also focused on making:

"...addiction and mental health treatment more accessible..."

He concluded by stating:

"Overall, my city is getting richer, and I think that should mean it gets easier for regular people to live here."

Jung's viral video about the campaign caught the attention of News Nation, which asked to interview Rogers.

People loved Rogers' campaign signs, webpage, and tongue-in-cheek approach to seeking political office.

Brady Rogers ran a unique campaign for a city council position in Kelowna, BC, Canada... and won. I think I have a new hero.



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— Curt 🇨🇦 (@curttalkstv.bsky.social) October 20, 2026 at 8:53 PM













That's a great website and message! Sounds like his town has a great new council member

— Aaron Devos (@adevos.bsky.social) October 21, 2026 at 7:17 AM









That's the right energy for politics.Most people that run are obviously in love with power.

— Deathcat (@deathcats.bsky.social) October 21, 2026 at 7:07 AM

After he was elected, Rogers shared his thanks and an assurance that despite the joking tone of his campaign, he was serious about helping the people of Kelowna.

Congratulations, City Councillor Rogers. Best of luck on the next four years.