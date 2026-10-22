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Julia Stiles And The '10 Things I Hate About You' Cast Paid Emotional Tribute To Heath Ledger On 'Dancing With The Stars'—And We're Sobbing

Julia Stiles And The '10 Things I Hate About You' Cast Paid Emotional Tribute To Heath Ledger On 'Dancing With The Stars'—And We're Sobbing

On Tuesday's episode of Dancing with the Stars, contestant Julia Stiles paid tribute to her late 10 Things I Hate About You costar Heath Ledger with a heartfelt dance—and was joined by several of her former castmates at the end of the routine.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 22, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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First of all, I'd like to know who authorized 10 Things I Hate About You to turn 27 years old. Second, who decided reuniting the cast to honor Heath Ledger on Dancing With the Stars was a good idea? Because some of us were not emotionally prepared for this.

The 1999 teen classic starred Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford and Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona, the charming bad boy who famously serenaded her from the stadium bleachers.

And somehow, nearly three decades later, that scene still has us in a chokehold.

Stiles got candid about her late costar:

“I learned a lot from Heath. He was so authentic. I was so charmed by him. I see pictures from that time like, ‘Wow, it was so easy with him.’ I have so many great memories, but I’m also sad because I really wish that I could pick up the phone and be like, ‘Hey dude.’”

Ledger died on January 22, 2008, at age 28, from an accidental overdose involving prescription medications.

Eighteen years. How is that even possible?

On Tuesday, Stiles honored Ledger during Dancing With the Stars' Dedication Night, performing a contemporary routine with professional partner Ezra Sosa to Frankie Valli's Can't Take My Eyes Off You.

Watch Stiles and Sosa revisit the iconic moment:

Well, that just broke all of our little millennial hearts.

Wearing a blue dress and 90s’ hairstyle reminiscent of Kat's look in the film, Stiles delivered a performance filled with callbacks to the beloved romantic comedy.

The routine earned four 9s from the judges, giving her a season-best 36/40.

But the emotional toll started before she stepped onto the dance floor:

“I know that Dedication Night is emotional, but I thought I was distanced from it enough. Like, oh, it was so many years ago. Something about seeing clips from that movie and images and hearing my voice and hearing his voice is bringing back so many memories.”

Sosa helped Stiles work through those emotions, adjusting their approach to the choreography.

And then came the ending. Oh, the ending. As the audio of Kat's heartbreaking poem played, Stiles placed a red rose beside a photograph of herself and Ledger.

Then five of her former castmates joined her onstage. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Union, Larisa Oleynik, Susan May Pratt, and Andrew Keegan reunited to honor their late costar.

Styles even commemorated the reunion on her TikTok:

@missjuliastiles

TikTok · JStiles

Not gonna lie, seeing those familiar faces together without Heath hit a little harder than expected.

Before the tribute, Stiles also sought the blessing of Michelle Williams, Ledger's former partner and the mother of his daughter Matilda. Williams gave her approval.

Stiles put the experience into perspective:

“At 17 years old, I never would have thought that I’d be here at 45, celebrating my body, dancing on the show that I absolutely love, and that fans are still interested in this movie and still moved and touched by this movie.”

The reunion also struck a chord with viewers, bringing back memories of the movie and the actor who helped make it unforgettable.

See how fans reacted:












One familiar face was missing. David Krumholtz, who played Michael Eckman, couldn't attend because he was filming in New York. Stiles confirmed he had been invited.

He shared a heartfelt message for his former costar:

“Julia’s tribute to my dear friend who I miss every single day was amazing and stunning and I’m so proud of her.”

Fans will remember Michael as Cameron's wisecracking best friend, who helped him navigate the complicated dating drama at Padua High School. He was also part of the plan to get Patrick to date Kat so Cameron could pursue Bianca.

Watch Krumholtz explain why he missed the reunion:

The tribute also marked a personal victory for Stiles, who struggled through a Week 2 tango that earned 16/30 and left her in tears. Now, she's celebrating her highest score of the season.

But this wasn't really about the judges' scores. It was about a cast coming together to remember someone they loved and a movie that continues to connect with audiences nearly three decades later.

And if this reunion proved anything, it's that we'll never stop loving 10 Things I Hate About You—or remembering Heath Ledger.

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