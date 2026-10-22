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Kate Hudson Gives Her Social Media Team A Hilarious Reminder Of What She Does For A Living In Viral TikTok

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson/TikTok

Actor Kate Hudson turned a seemingly simple social media request into an opportunity to show off her acting chops, and her dramatic delivery says it all.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 22, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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For a lot of us, creating a video for social media can be a bit of a project as we try to get it just right. But for A-list Hollywood stars? This whole social media thing is junior varsity at best! Delivering lines to a phone? Please!

Actor Kate Hudson recently gave her team a hilarious reminder in this regard while filming content for her social media.

Hudson posted an outtake from one of their content creation sessions, in which she jokingly pulled the whole "do you not know who I am?!" thing, and fans are loving it.

@thekatehudson

TikTok · Kate Hudson

The clip shows Hudson in a beautiful couture gown, hair done to the nines, as she prepares to deliver some lines of copy for a social media video.

On the other side of the phone, a staffer can be heard coaching her through what she's about to deliver, feeding her the lines she's meant to say.

Hudson, who has her head down in concentration, waiting to start, can be heard saying.

"I know what I'm doing. Just say action."

The staffer seems a bit confused, while others in the background start laughing, at which point Hudson looks up at the staffer with a joking look of diva exasperation and deadpans:

"I am a professional actress."

After everyone laughs, the staffer then says again, "Okay ready?" at which point Hudson drives the point home one more time:

"Just say action!"

The hilarious video was filmed during Hudson's preparations to attend the annual Academy Museum Gala, which has become a sort of West Coast version of the Met Gala.

The event raises funds for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the entity that puts on the Oscars, opened in 2021.

Hudson wore a stunning Armani gown and had hair done in the classic Hollywood style of icons like Veronica Lake. Which should have been a clue to her social media team—she is Hollywood royalty, after all!

Hudson is the daughter of Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, and has appeared in countless films for prestigious directors like Cameron Crowe, Mira Nair, Rian Johnson, and innovative icon Robert Altman.

She also has two Oscar nominations, for Best Supporting Actress for 2000's Almost Famous, and Best Actress for 2025's Song Sung Blue.

So, yeah—you could definitely say she knows how to make a TikTok! And on social media, fans loved Hudson's hilarious diva moment.






mzshaysunshine/TikTok

cerenjournals/TikTok

Flick and Liv/TikTok

isvbel.sb/TikTok

Elisse Joy/TikTok

And in case anyone else needs reminding of who Hudson is, she has a handful of projects coming down the pike, including romcom Hello & Paris, in which she'll star alongside Javier Bardem, and a potential sequel to her 2003 hit How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days currently in development.

Just say "action," indeed!

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