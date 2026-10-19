Virginia Citizen Goes Viral With Epic Takedown Of MAGA City Council Member's Past Racist And Homophobic Remarks

A Lynchburg, Virginia resident has been asking a MAGA Republican city council member to answer for the hateful, bigoted online behavior that got him fired by the city's fire department in 2021.

According to court records from a lawsuit filed by Martin "Marty" Misjuns, who was a Fire Captain and paramedic with the Lynchburg Fire Department, he was terminated after posting offensive social media content.

Fable Forest has repeatedly asked for Misjuns, who takes his same hateful language to city council meetings, to answer questions about his online and council meeting conduct, which includes the use of slurs.

According to an OpEd by University of Lynchburg paper The Critograph Editor-in-Chief Ellie Simmers:

"[Misjuns] repeatedly shares harmful sentiments, both online and in council, about progressives, the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants."

Here's an example of Misjuns' current online conduct, in this post from August of this year.

In July, Misjuns replied to an attack by Spencer Pratt on New York City Democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, writing:

"His soul belongs to a demon."

Forest posted a TikTok message, seen here, about Misjuns failure to answer their requests for comment on his hateful rhetoric.

So Forest took their concerns to the October 13 Lynchburg City Council meeting and spoke during the public comment period.

They quoted and read aloud from screenshots of social media posts made by Councilman Misjuns—the kind that got Misjuns fired by the Lynchburg fire department and got his wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuit dismissed and got his 2025 appeal of that decision denied.

Forest highlighted inflammatory and derogatory posts by Misjuns, including:

"Marty Misjuns said that Democrats, Christians, Jews, and gay Americans need to join the Republican Party or die. Your words, right here. Join or die!"

Misjuns also had Islamophobic and homophobic posts that Forest shared, highlighting his White supremacist and Christian nationalist views.

You can see Forest's full remarks here:

@mcnecklong TikTok · Fable

Forest told Misjuns:

"You disgust me. Your bigotry and hatred has no place here. Your words can, have, and will kill people."

According to statistics compiled by the FBI and Centers for Disease Control, incidents of hate crimes including violence increase with targeted hate speech. During the pandemic, violence against Asians skyrocketed with the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's rhetoric targeting Asians.

Violence against transgender people jumped when the GOP, Trump, and his MAGA minions began targeting them with transphobic rhetoric and Christian nationalist propaganda.

After sharing Misjuns hate speech, Forest asked:

"How is any citizen supposed to feel comfortable in this room or safe in this city?"

People appreciated Forest's delivery and efforts to bring accountability to the Lynchburg City Council.





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But rather than apologize or disavow his past and present hateful conduct, Misjuns cried victim, joining forces with Councilman Curt Deimer to attack Forest in the press and threaten to sue. Misjuns claimed the criticism was politically motivated and that Forest was a political "operative."

He also reported receiving a death threat via email.

Misjuns told ABC13's Allison Mullet:

"Fable Forest is a Democrat operative. She's the elected treasurer for the Central Virginia Young Democrats. And she is going to work very hard to try to take me out. I'm a conservative Republican. She's a Democrat. That's what she wants to do."

As Vice Mayor, Deimer faced his own scandal after making a joke about rape during a council meeting.

Forest condemned any threats Misjuns might have received, stating:

"I did not say what I said to inspire hate in return. I don’t think hate can be used to fight hate. I recognize I spoke with anger and a lot of passion in defense of things that mean a lot to me but not to inspire the very same hateful rhetoric against him."

They also responded to Misjuns and Deimer's accusations in a TikTok message, seen here:

@mcnecklong TikTok · Fable

Forest showed several of Misjuns' social media posts that were used during their city council remarks.

They captioned their message:

"Two sitting council members would now like to scare me into submission and into apologizing for speaking against the things Marty has said..."

"I will not be scared out of talking up for those who cant. That they would rather threaten a lawsuit than apologize says more than I ever can."

They shared the same message on Facebook, seen here, calling out Misjuns and Councilman Curt Deimer's conduct:

Fable Forest/Facebook

People supported Forest's continued efforts to hold elected officials like Misjuns and Deimer accountable.

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Misjuns, who once was fired by the city of Lynchburg, is up for reelection on November 3.

Maybe Lynchburg voters will finally decide to fire him too.