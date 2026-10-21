Black MAGA Influencer Stunned When Ken Paxton Forces Her To Leave Rally After He Assumed She Was A Democrat

A MAGA content creator who goes by Thelma Louise online said she "cannot believe the disrespect" after she was ejected from a campaign rally for embattled MAGA Republican Texas Attorney General and GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

The MAGA-aligned influencer, who had over 200k followers on TikTok before the incident, is a Black woman. She was accused of being a Democrat attending only to protest, was escorted out of the venue, and was told not to return.

Most people, across the political spectrum, believe her race was the basis for the Paxton campaign targeting her on sight. Thelma Louise stated she had just filmed footage to share online, but wasn't being disruptive in any way.

She took to her TikTok to share her woes, with her first video also going viral on X after conservatives and liberals shared it.

You can see her first video about the incident here:

The MAGA minion said:

"Oh my gosh. I cannot believe this. Someone just came up to me and said that Ken Paxton’s campaign manager wanted me to leave. I am just … My mouth is wide open right now. I really can’t believe this."

After asking if there was someone she could talk to about being targeted for removal, and being told no, Thelma Louise shared:

"I was just asked to leave this event, and I did nothing wrong... I drove two hours to be here."

"And I have done nothing but support everyone on the Republican side, and this is how I get treated?"

A commenter on her TikTok post replied:

"You forgot, and they just reminded you."

Wiping away tears in her second video, the self-described MAGA Republican President Donald Trump loyalist asked why she was removed and banned without explanation by Paxton’s campaign manager.

Thelma Louise said she left the Democratic Party two years ago and had volunteered for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

"I put everything in. I worked my butt off. I was a ‘Trump force’ captain."

But despite everything, she stated she didn't blame the GOP at all for how she was racially profiled at a Republican event.

She added:

"[Republicans] have loved me, and they have welcomed me with open arms. But Ken Paxton’s campaign manager, that person is 100 percent responsible for the disrespect that I received this evening."

"This, I will never forget. Never. This was beyond disrespectful."

You can see her second video here.

@iamthelmalouise TikTok · ThelmaLouise

reply to @iamthelmalouise/TikTok

People were shocked that Thelma Louise was shocked about a Republican event racially profiling her.

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People had difficulty feeling any sympathy for Thelma Louise.

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Others questioned Thelma Louise's motives, asking if she was a true believer or a grifter.

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While Thelma Louise's choices and opinions are hers to live with, Trump himself has provided ample evidence of racism and misogyny as a feature, not a bug, in his MAGA movement.

From the way the POTUS speaks to and about women, especially Black women journalists, to his long history of racial discrimination and racist rhetoric, to his continuing relationships with white supremacists, no one should be shocked by racial bias or misogynoir in the MAGA GOP.