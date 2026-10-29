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Ken Paxton Dragged After Awkwardly Forgetting Which Anniversary The U.S. Just Celebrated On July 4th

Ken Paxton
Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

During a MAGA rally in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for U.S. Senate, gushed over the country's recent July 4th celebrations—but got the anniversary number completely wrong.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 29, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is competing against Democrat James Talarico for a seat in the U.S. Senate, raised eyebrows after he gushed over the country's recent July 4th celebrations but got the anniversary number completely wrong.

This year marked the United States' semiquincentennial—250 years since the country's founding. It was impossible to miss considering President Donald Trump made a great big show of it, turning what should have been a milestone anniversary into a vehicle for his narcissism and all things MAGA.

During a MAGA rally in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Paxton was 50 years off—the nation's bicentennial was in 1976—when he said:

"On July 4 we celebrated something pretty cool: we celebrated the 200th anniversary of our country."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Paxton's error amused Talarico, who responded:

"It was actually our 250th anniversary. Not that you would know — you spent it with the British."

You can see his post below.

Indeed, Paxton was in England on July 4, as The Daily Beast was keen to remind its readers:

"Paxton notably skipped celebrating America’s 250 years of independence in Texas. Instead, he spent it with his mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, in the very country that the U.S. declared independence from in 1776."
"He and Duhon, 58, were caught on camera 'gallivanting' near the Westminster Bridge and the London Eye during the July 4 weekend, according to footage obtained by the 'Daily Mail.'"

The Texas Democratic Party even called out Paxton at the time, noting in a statement issued by spokesperson Ryan Martin that “hardworking Texans are struggling to afford the basics because of Paxton-backed policies, but you won’t find Paxton caring—he’s off enjoying a lavish European vacation with his mistress.”

Paxton was called out again.


We truly hope Texans are paying attention and do the right thing on November 3.

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