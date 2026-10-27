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Kaitlan Collins Shares Hilariously Blunt Quote From Trump Ally After His Rally Remarks About Nicki Minaj's Body

Kaitlan Collins; Donald Trump
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Kaitlan Collins got a laugh from her CNN panel after revealing how one Trump ally privately described the president's fixation on people's backsides during campaign rallies.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 27, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins had her panel cracking up after revealing what one of President Donald Trump's allies had to say after Trump singled out rapper Nicki Minaj during a Michigan campaign rally on Sunday, complimenting her "beautiful" backside.

Just days ago, Trump raised eyebrows after revealing at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, that he was "examining" Republican Senator Jon Husted's "body" while Husted was speaking, even commenting on Husted's butt. Trump made similar comments about Husted at the Michigan event, later adding, “off the record, women yes, men no.”

After pausing, he blurted out:

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before … Nicki Minaj! That's hard to miss!"

As the crowd laughed, he repeated the words "That's hard to miss!" and encouraged Minaj to stand up. Minaj did a little spin and waved at the audience with a single finger in the air.

Trump then added:

“I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time."

After airing this footage on CNN, Collins shared the following:

“In response to what you just heard there, one Trump ally told me tonight, quote, ‘The closing here has been ass, both literally and figuratively.’”

As the panel laughed, Collins revealed that her unnamed source was “despondent over how the president is handling the end of the campaign.” Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as the White House Communications Director during the first Trump administration, observed that Trump was “melting down a bit in the final stretch.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

As critics have pointed out, Trump's antics don't reflect well on any of us.


Trump likely isn't too happy that someone in his inner circle spoke to Collins, considering he previously made a transphobic joke about her at the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Trump congratulated Collins but cast doubt on the award she had just won and made a transphobic joke about Collins that referenced transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney's controversial Bud Light sponsorship

Afterward, Collins took to Instagram, where she shared two photos of herself with Wolf Blitzer, a video of him announcing her award, a statement from CNN management expressing support for her and other journalists targeted by Trump, as well as the now famous Eleanor Roosevelt quote, "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."

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