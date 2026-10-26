Skip to content

Trump Grosses Out The Internet With Crass Comment About Nicki Minaj's Body At MAGA Rally

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Obama's Hilariously Accurate Joke About Trump's White House Renovations Has The MAGA Faithful Up In Arms

Screenshot of Barack Obama
@atrupar/X

At a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, former President Barack Obama compared President Trump's White House renovations to the Cheesecake Factory—much to the displeasure of several of Trump's MAGA minions.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 26, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

President Donald Trump's supporters were unhappy with former President Barack Obama for comparing President Donald Trump's White House renovations to the Cheesecake Factory at a rally on Saturday.

Trump has given significant attention to White House renovations and other pet projects around Washington, D.C. during his second term in office. Trump's White House renovations have already cost nearly $1 billion, according to one analysis.

Chief among these renovations is the White House ballroom. Last year, the president ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.

The Oval Office has also been significantly revamped since Trump took office in January 2025—it features, among other things, a fireplace adorned with gold cherubs and medallions, surrounded by portraits of American statesmen in ornate gold frames and shelves filled with gilded figurines, urns, and freshly-installed Rococo mirrors.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, Obama asked voters to consider if Trump "spends time at the White House thinking about" issues impacting average Americans.

He added:

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV. Guy's building a ballroom that's bigger than the White House."
"He's paved over the Rose Garden, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn. And there's gold everywhere. What's up with the gold?"
"He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Obama's remarks soon caught the attention of Republican commentators like Mike Whitlock, who called them "Classic Obama snobbery" and added:

"Cheesecake Factory is a great option for people who can't afford a private chef at their Martha's Vineyard estate."

You can see his post below.

CNN's Republican commentator Scott Jennings also responded:

"Makes speeches for 500k a pop. Hasn’t eaten dinner that costs less than $250 in years. Has never been in a Cheesecake Factory. Undefeated at condescending to regular folks. Will always be known for a presidency that ushered in the Trump era to begin with."

You can see his post below.

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, referring to Obama as "Barack Hussein," also weighed in:

"Cheesecake Factory has good food and it’s a place Americans can afford. We can’t all be like you and big Mike. You know, with private 5 star chefs who end up drowning and dying while naked in 2 feet of water at our Martha’s Vineyard mansions."

You can see her post below.

Others saw exactly what Obama was getting at.


At no point did any of the Republicans who jumped to Trump's defense bring up that Trump is a billionaire who has shown he doesn't care about Americans' concerns about the cost of living.

Last year, insisting prices are down despite rising inflation, Trump claimed that affordability "doesn't mean a thing to anybody." He went on to accuse Democrats of crafting a "fake narrative" and "con job" to trick the American people into not voting for Republicans.

Trump previously dismissed the concerns of a MAGA voter who begged him to fulfill his campaign promise to lower the price of groceries. Trump, responding to the North Carolina woman, said, "I think of groceries, you know, it's an old-fashioned word, but it's a beautiful word," and nonetheless insisted that "beef, we have to get down, but we've got prices way down."

Trump said that under his administration, the U.S. has seen "the biggest reduction in costs in the history of that chart or whatever that thing is they do." He also said he doesn't "want to hear a thing about the affordability because right now we're much less."

Latest News

Natalie Nunn; North West
Celebrities

Reality TV Star Pulls 'Uno Reverse' After North West Dresses As Her For Halloween With Exaggerated Chin

Russell Brand
Celebrities

Russell Brand's Resurfaced Confession About Repeatedly Kicking His Dog Down The Stairs Has The Internet Livid

Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Donald Trump

Trump Melts Down After 'Grossly Incompetent' Obama Epically Rips Him In Rally Speech

Gillian Anderson on a red carpet premier.
Celebrities

Gillian Anderson Reveals Bizarre Rule 'X-Files' Creator Made Her Dialogue Follow For Nine Years—And Whoa

More from People/donald-trump

Paul Rudd
Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Cunard

Paul Rudd Was Just Spotted Peering Into The Brooklyn Store That's Feuding With Kelly Clarkson—And The Jokes Are On Point

Celebrities: They're just like us!

They get annoyed when they get bad customer service, like Kelly Clarkson, and they get hella nosey when the drama goes viral on the internet—like, it turns out, Paul Rudd.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Lisa Kearns' vandalized mayoral campaign sign
Lisa Kearns/Facebook

Canadian Candidate Goes Viral After Turning Defaced Campaign Signs Into Hilarious Viral Video

After pouring time and effort into a project, seeing all your hard work disrespected can draw justified anger. But a Canadian woman running for political office decided to turn the lemons life—or, more specifically, vandals—handed her into pitch perfect lemonade.

Lisa Kearns is a former city councilor who vacated her Ward 2 seat to run for mayor of Burlington, Ontario, Canada—a city of about 187,000 people on the western shore of Lake Ontario. Kearns discovered several of her campaign signs featuring her photo had been vandalized over the Canadian Thanksgiving (observed the second Monday of October) long weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Christina Ricci; Donald Trump
Gilbert Flores/Deadline via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Christina Ricci Just Dropped A Brutal Truth Bomb On A 71-Year-Old MAGA Voter—And Fans Are Applauding

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci did not mince words after a 71-year-old MAGA voter on Threads vowed to "vote straight Red" in the upcoming midterm elections.

Threads user @janhunterlan, with the midterms just under two weeks away, identified herself as a 71-year-old with an entire family "in California, Texas, Arizona, and Michigan, plus Pensilvania [sic]" that "will be voting straight Red" on November 3.

Keep ReadingShow less
James Talarico; Elon Musk
Sergio Flores/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

James Talarico Just Clapped Back Hard After Elon Musk Said There's 'Something Deeply Wrong' With Him

Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico responded after trillionaire Elon Musk claimed "there's something deeply wrong" with him.

Just days ago, news outlets reported that Musk donated $158 million to a Republican super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, in September. The money he donated swelled the coffers of Texas PAC, a group that is backing Paxton, the Texas attorney general. Musk also made a $10 million donation to Lone Star Liberty PAC, another group that has thrown its support behind Paxton.

Keep ReadingShow less
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates a three-point basket against the Detroit Pistons.
David Berding/Getty Images

NBA Star Sparks Backlash After Saying That Changing His Infant Son's Diapers Is 'Not My Job'

It's 2026, but NBA star LaMelo Ball apparently hasn't gotten the memo that fatherhood has moved beyond the 1950s. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard is catching heat after declaring that changing his infant son's diapers is "not my job."

The 25-year-old made the eyebrow-raising admission during an Inside the NBA interview with Ernie Johnson Jr. ahead of his October 21 debut with Minnesota.

Keep ReadingShow less