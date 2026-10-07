'The Good Liars' Just Asked MAGA Voters What Socialism Is—And The Ignorance Is Real

The Good Liars, a political comedy and satire duo made up of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, have been attending political rallies, conservative conferences, and public events to conduct deadpan interviews with politicians and attendees since they first formed in 2011 during the Occupy Wall Street movement.

Since Donald Trump came down that golden escalator in 2015 to announce his presidential candidacy, the MAGA movement has given them plenty of material to work with for their YouTube channel. The Good Liars often attend MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's rallies.

Their latest video is from an October 2 MAGA rally held at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. One clip from the video has gone viral for the display of ignorance from Trump's MAGA minions parroting Trump administration rhetoric and propaganda with no idea what they're talking about.

Stiefler spoke to a group of people about the Republican Party’s latest boogeyman: socialism.

Stiefler asked:

"Is everyone worried about socialism?"

The group was reluctant to respond, but one man replied:

"Oh, 100%. It never works."

Stiefler then said:

"For the viewers, what is socialism?"

You can see the moment here:

As a Trump-bedecked pickup and Tesla Cybertruck drive by behind them, the MAGA minion responded:

"Socialism is pretty much, I mean, it’s control of everything, I mean, they want control and there’s no… uhm… I don’t even… how to explain it, but… you have no control at all. I mean it’s just, it’s their way or the highway."

Stiefler asked for clarification, saying:

"But as an economic form of governance, what is it?”

To which the MAGA man simply replied:

"Socialism."

People were unsurprised MAGA minions had no idea what they were voting against.

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As many pointed out, informed voters need to show up in November.

Otherwise, ignorance will continue to rule the day.

You can watch The Good Liars' full video from the Alabama MAGA rally here: