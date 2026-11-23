The administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump continues to contradict each other as they scramble to explain a series of cyber related outages and issues affecting air travel, Microsoft, Apple, the National Security Agency (NSA), and banking.
After Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin tried to assure the public that there was no problem with various versions of explanations and excuses, it seemed it was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's turn.
On CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, host Margaret Brennan asked Bessent:
"In this age of AI, what should Americans be prepared for, and should they worry about their financial institutions?"
Duffy had told the press that "SI" (Trump's mandated acronym for AI) was not at all involved in the outages while Mullin declared AI was the root cause.
Bessent responded:
"It’s a good question, Margaret, and, no, they shouldn’t. The banks have been at the forefront of cybersecurity for decades. They experience attacks every day, every week, every month, and they are by far the most resilient companies in the U.S. economy."
You can see the moment here:
Bessent continued, also using Trump's "super intelligence" acronym for what everyone else calls artificial intelligence:
"What we are seeing… Because of the SI, as they go in to patch their security systems, the patches may cause a glitch, which is what happened last week."
He then added a poorly chosen analogy, likening AI patches to vaccines, saying:
"You know, I think the American people should think of it as a vaccine. Your arm may hurt, you may feel a little bad the next day, but it increases your long-term immunity and resiliency."
The analogy comes shortly after the United States lost their measles elimination status due to antivaxxer activists, like Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, convincing parents that subjecting their children to preventable diseases is better than vaccinating them.
Trump had also declared the MMR vaccine "quite lethal" amid other outrageous claims in a White House signing ceremony for his executive order titled "Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans" back in August.
Bessent probably should have checked with his colleagues and boss to see what the administration's latest opinion is on vaccines.
People were quick to point out how poor his analogy was.
The Trump administration has failed to provide any definitive, or even consistent, answers to what caused the recent spate of outages and issues.
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