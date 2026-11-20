There are some comments you can apologize for. There are other comments that you can never take back.
While on his podcast, self-named The Marlon Humphrey Show, Ravens quarterback Marlon Humphrey cracked a joke that Baltimore is the best at "making criminals" when asked about the city's strengths and legacy.
Humphrey quickly tried to walk it back, but what was done was done.
"They're [Baltimore] best at making criminals."
"Yeah no, that's obviously going to get cut."
You can watch it here:
Early viewers were extremely critical of the "joke" and criticized Humphrey for it.
During his next appearance with the Ravens, at their open locker room Wednesday, Humphrey stepped forward and publicly apologized for his comments.
Humphrey said:
"I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday, to the city of Baltimore."
"I’ve been here my whole career, I’ve spent lots of off seasons here, [and] welcomed a son here. I’m an investor in the city, [and an] investor in various parts of the state."
"Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and just like to apologize for those comments.”
You can watch his statement here:
While the public acknowledged that he apologized, they still felt that the comment was unnecessarily cruel and dismissive of their city, especially since the 10-year quarterback had played his entire career for Baltimore.
The public wasn't convinced.
Mayor Brandon Scott soon responded to the comments:
“While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough."
"Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper."
"I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way.”
“They wouldn’t do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world."
"I invite Marlon to sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made.”
Viewers applauded Mayor Scott's challenge to Humphrey.
Jokes are only jokes if they are funny to everyone, and a joke like this one is harmful, dismissive, and like Mayor Scott wrote, cruel to the young Black community who is watching.
Marlon Humphrey could still make a difference, but it would take serious effort and action to undo the damage of his words.