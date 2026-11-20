Not his acting or the script. His actual bone structure. Becoming a flaming skeleton now apparently requires passing a cranial symmetry test.

The La La Land star's casting was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con in July, with Shawn Levy directing the 2028 film. The actor had wanted the role for years.

See the moment he made it official:

And this wasn't simply Marvel handing another A-lister a superhero costume. The actor brought his own ideas to the table.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered some behind-the-scenes perspective:

“It was Gosling who had the pitch that won over Shawn, that had them come and pitch us this idea, which led to us on stage today.”

A promising creative partnership and years of anticipation. What could possibly derail the excitement?

Enter November 8, when Marvel Mania shared a facial comparison examining the actor's cranial asymmetry and asked whether it would be addressed in Ghost Rider.

Folks, we've officially reached the skull-measuring portion of superhero discourse:

Will Ryan Gosling's cranial asymmetry be addressed in Ghostrider (2028)? https://t.co/jof02Xaxx8

— Marvel Mania (@Sksj002) November 8, 2026

But before anyone starts measuring a Hollywood actor's skull, perhaps we should establish what Ghost Rider's is supposed to look like. In the comics, his skeletal features can be downright monstrous, with exaggerated proportions that don't exactly scream human anatomy.

And if we're conducting this deeply necessary investigation, we might as well examine the evidence:

And while we're judging Ghost Rider auditions by skull shape, someone has already built a convincing one.

Cosplayer Frank Jenks, known as @doctor_mccoy_bones, recreated the character with sculpted flames, LED lighting, and a motorcycle. The result looks straight out of the comics, which beats measuring someone's cheekbones.

Now that's a skull worth examining:

And we've survived questionable Ghost Rider decisions before. Remember Nicolas Cage? He played Johnny Blaze in 2007's Ghost Rider and returned for Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, with both films delivering disappointing box-office results.

Cage wasn't the only actor to take on the role, either. Gabriel Luna portrayed Robbie Reyes in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., swapping the motorcycle for a fiery Dodge Charger. Different Rider, different wheels, same supernatural headache.

But while fans are busy examining Gosling's bone structure, Cage has a considerably more welcoming attitude toward his successor.

The former Ghost Rider had a few words for his successor:

“Ryan’s going to do his thing with it, and I’m looking forward to seeing it. Ryan knows how I feel about him as an actor; we’ve had nice conversations, and we stay in touch. I was happy for him and wished him best of luck on his adventures, and I look forward to seeing the movie.”

Well, if Cage can welcome a new Ghost Rider without requesting a skull X-ray, perhaps the rest of us can manage.

And let's not pretend the new leading man hasn't earned some creative trust. From Drive to Barbie, he's demonstrated range beyond cheekbone measurements. Levy, meanwhile, has Deadpool & Wolverine on his résumé.

Besides, this pairing wasn't an accident—Gosling had one particularly important condition:

“As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a very long time. If we’re really going to do this, there’s only one director who can do it.”

Frankly, there are better questions. What motorcycle will Gosling’s Johnny Blaze ride? A chopper? Something modern? Can we investigate the horsepower before the cheekbones?

Here's how readers responded across platforms:









































And speaking of creative partnerships, the actor and Levy have another collaboration approaching. In Star Wars: Starfighter, he plays Kade Auberon, with Levy directing.

Take a look at the pair's work together:

The film arrives May 28, 2027, offering a glimpse of their partnership before our leading man trades the galaxy for a flaming motorcycle.

And while Starfighter and Ghost Rider occupy different corners of blockbuster filmmaking, both involve telling new stories within established franchises.

Shawn Levy outlined his approach to the Star Wars universe:

“Starfighter embodies the themes of hope, family and adventure that have always been core to Star Wars, but our story takes place in a period of time that has never been seen before which has been a privilege to create and explore."

The duo has plenty to prove. But perhaps we can wait until the flaming skeleton appears before demanding anatomical perfection.

After all, the man's head is supposed to be on CGI fire. Why are we treating his skull like it's applying to medical school?