Quiet quitting and quitting without giving notice have increased in popularity in recent years, largely because the concept of an individual caring more about their workplace than their workplace cares about them is so unpalatable to many.
TikToker @saremtalksalot, for instance, recently gave her two weeks' notice at what she thought was a decent workplace, only for her supervisor to respond by taking her name off of the remaining schedule and working those hours herself. While the TikToker had done the "right thing" by submitting her two weeks' notice, she'd been punished by losing her remaining hours.
That prompted her to warn other minimum-wage workers not to give two weeks' notice when moving on from a workplace.
Not only did she believe it was likely for people to get their hours cut or to be fired on the spot, but she also assumed the soon-to-be former employee would likely be mistreated if they managed to stick around during those final two weeks.
TikToker @saremtalksalot argued:
"It's like a mutual respect."
"You're giving them respect by letting them know early, and they're respecting you by not cutting your hours because you're leaving."
"But that gets thrown out the window if you just cut my hours."
You can watch her TikTok here:
The video prompted quite a bit of discourse in the comments section about workplace etiquette, particularly about giving two weeks' notice, getting recommendation letters, and how companies return the favor when their employee announces they're leaving ahead of time.
Some TikTokers totally agreed with TikTok @saremtalksalot's argument.
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But others felt it was important to maintain a certain sense of decorum, especially when trying to get references for a future job.
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It's understandable that a person might be concerned about how a workplace might retaliate if they submit their notice early, especially if there's been any history of toxicity in the workplace among senior staff or coworkers.
However, it's still widely believed that giving notice is still the right thing to do. After all, you never know who someone might know, and doing the right thing might land you in a much better opportunity in the future.