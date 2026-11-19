President Donald Trump had observers cringing after he, speaking in the Philippines, quipped that he wanted to have the same honor bestowed upon him that General Douglas MacArthur once did, referring to a title conferred to him by former Philippine President Manuel Quezon.

Trump landed in the Philippines on Tuesday. He is expected to meet with regional partners and formalize a trade deal. His trip abroad, the first since Republicans lost seats to Democrats in the midterm blue wave, will include three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a bilateral lunch with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, Trump said:

“It was right here, in this very palace, that President Quezon bestowed Gen. Douglas MacArthur with a gold baton and the rank of field marshal in the Philippine Army. I’d like to have you do that to me, if you don’t mind. I’d love that! I mean, why the hell shouldn’t I get that?”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

MacArthur was given the title of field marshal as the Philippines moved toward independence from the United States. In 1935, President Manuel Quezon appointed him military adviser to the Philippine government; the following June, he was promoted to the rank of field marshal.

In that role, MacArthur helped shape plans for the defense of the Philippines and the development of its armed forces. He later became a central figure in the Pacific theater of World War II. After Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941, MacArthur commanded Allied forces defending the Philippines against the Japanese invasion.

As the campaign deteriorated, he was ordered to leave the country for Australia, where he famously pledged to return. He made good on that promise in October 1944, landing on Leyte with Allied forces as the campaign to liberate the Philippines began.

Trump hasn't done anything like that in his life, and critics were quick to call out his latest narcissistic display.





Considering Trump dodged the Vietnam War draft and has in the past mocked veterans as well as those in active military service, we don't expect him to receive such a prestigious honor like MacArthur's anytime soon.