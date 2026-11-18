The Redditor had become suspicious that something might be going on, since her boyfriend would disappear at random times and also was very secretive with his phone. It was only when she looked through his phone and confronted him that she discovered he'd been with a woman for more than a year, and she was actually "the other woman" he'd taken an interest in just six months prior.

The Redditor confessed, with a heartbreak emoji:

"I just found out I'm the other woman."

Redditor Strange_Pain8197 explained:

"I think I need some advice and hopefully a little kindness."

"I’ve (25 Female) been seeing someone (28 Male) for about six months now. Things started getting serious around three months ago, and we recently made it official-official, and I genuinely thought we were building something meaningful."

"I was emotionally invested, I loved him, and I believed we were on the same page about wanting something real and intentional."

"He made sure to show me that and let me know, too. We hung out together almost all the time. I got to meet his siblings, cousins, and some friends, too."

But there was something about the relationship that didn't feel right to her.

"However, for some time, things around his phone had been making me uncomfortable."

"He would disappear especially on the day after we’d have spent a prolonged time together, his phone was always face-down or angled away from me, and notifications were always silenced."

"I started having suspicions, and eventually I found myself going through his phone to confirm what my gut had been telling me."

"I know going through someone’s phone isn’t ideal, but I think I had genuinely reached a point where I needed to confirm my suspicions."

"And unfortunately, my suspicions were right. I found out that he had a main girlfriend, someone he’d apparently been with for about a year (although I honestly suspect it’s been longer), and that I was the other woman."

"I confronted him. He’s said he should have ended things with her earlier, that he wants to earn my trust back, and that he’s willing to show me through his actions that things can change."

"He genuinely believes I’m his future, and he’s not ready to give that up. He’s just been too coward to do what he should’ve done a long time ago."

The OP was heartbroken and conflicted about what to do next.

"Where we are now is honestly difficult to explain. Things are unclear, and I suppose we’re on a bit of a pause."

"I asked for some time to get through this (which he has respected)."

"He says he wants to make things right, but I don’t know how you rebuild trust when the foundation of what you thought you had was built on dishonesty."

"The really confusing part is that I still love him. I still think about the good moments, and I guess a part of me desperately wants to believe that what we shared was real, even if I now know there was another side to the story."

"I’m heartbroken, not just because of what happened, but because I’m grieving the future I had started imagining with him."

"I know that if a friend came to me with this story, I’d probably tell them to walk away. But it’s different when you’re the person in the situation."

"I don’t know if I want to try again someday, whether that’s even possible, or whether I’m just holding on to something I’m struggling to let go of. Can I believe him?"

"Has anyone ever been in a situation where someone betrayed your trust but genuinely wanted another chance? Did you ever manage to rebuild that trust? Or did you find that you were constantly suspicious, anxious and it never got better?"

"Please be gentle lol I’m not looking to be told how stupid I am for loving someone who hurt me. I already feel that way."

"I think I’m already hurting enough. I just genuinely don’t know what to do. And I figured talking to some big sisters here would help."

Fellow Redditors encouraged her not to put up with this behavior.

"If it had only been a couple of weeks, I could understand it better. But he's been stringing both of you along for six months."

"Really, that makes him a skilled liar as well as a cheat and a coward, doesn't it? I know you really like him and you'll grieve for a while. But you deserve better, much better." - Far_Concern_8713

"Just remember that he took away any consent you could give in this situation. He knew you wouldn't have moved forward had you been aware of his girlfriend. When someone takes away your fundamental right to choose for yourself from the start, there is no going back." - velvetandcurves

"Girl, even if he ended things with his girlfriend and you stayed with him, it's only a matter of time before he cheats on you. Men like this don't change; they get better at lying and sneaking around."

"He told you who he is, listen the first time and save yourself the heartache he will continue to cause you." - Adventurous-Wave-920

"I’m not your mom, but I’ll tell you what I'd tell my daughter. Please value yourself enough to drop this man and move on. You are worth more than this. He’s a cheater and a liar." - sugarkanekowalcyzk

"And I’m your auntie here to back up your mama. That man cheated to be with you, and he will cheat on you. He’s a liar and will lie to you. He could never be trusted."

"Dump his dusty a** and never look back. And make sure you send a ‘hey girlie’ message to his girlfriend with receipts because she deserves to know and you are gonna be the girls’ girl we raised you to be." - Downtown_Blacksmith_

Others agreed and pointed out that she didn't actually love him; she loved the version of him and their future that he presented to her.

"I'm sorry, but he is scum who lied to you, had to have the truth dragged out of him, and still is trying to have both of you."

"You are in love with the illusion he sold you, not the man he is. You need to accept that the dream is not reality and that there's no foundation to the life you're trying to hold on to."

"I know it hurts, and it feels like we're being rough, but there is no gentle way to handle this. I'm sorry." - Houki01

"Gently, OP, you don't love him. You love the man he pretended to be while he hid his true face and robbed you of your consent."

"You're not just grieving the lost future, you're grieving the loss of who you thought he was. If you take him back, he will absolutely cheat again, because you will have taught him that he can treat you that way." - SarcasticSuccubus

"He'll get 'better' at sneaking and hiding things, you'll ease up and feel like things are going in a good direction, then BAM.... something will blow everything out in the open, and you realize you've been living a lie."

"Get rid of this guy, OP. I'm so sorry you fell for someone like this. They are very good at reeling you in and offering juuuuuust enough."

"Don't go through your life having to question everything and wondering what's really going on. Find someone who is open and respects you more than this guy (and obviously his family too)." - TrainRunPlay

"I’m gonna say this in the most sincere yet concise way possible: once a cheater, always a cheater."

"He already cheated on that poor woman he was dating for over a year. Do you really believe you’ll be treated any differently and better than her? Men like him will sadly do the same thing to you and find a new woman to make 'the other woman' a year from now or so."

"I know this is hard to process, though, and I’m so sorry you had to deal with that. Please take all the time you need to heal, but please also listen to many of these other comments when they tell you to RUN!! You got this." - Ambitious-Bear-672

"I’mma tough love you here…"

"Not only did he lie to your face, but his friends and family did, too. Are these really the people you want to keep around in your life? People you’d trust after this? Do you honestly think they weren’t all high-fiving each other about how he was pulling two women?"

"You and his girlfriend have most likely just been a big joke to them."

"On top of this, he willingly was risking your health and his girlfriend’s health if you were sleeping together. He selfishly increased the risk of STIs. People who give a sh*t about you don’t do that, and they don’t break your heart."

"This man is not your future. Please go get tested." - sleepy-peonies

The subReddit understood that this Redditor had just gone through a terrible realization and heartbreak, and while they understood it would be hard, they pushed her to realize that she deserved better than to live a lie and a life of uncertainty, which was all her "boyfriend" was technically offering her.