Let's be real. Football has plenty to offer beyond the final score. There's the drama, the uniforms, the occasional eye candy, and, of course, the touchdown celebrations. Who doesn't appreciate a little choreography from a group of grown men in tight pants?
But the Detroit Lions may have taken team bonding a little too literally.
During their 35–10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored his second touchdown, and several teammates dropped to all fours, grabbed the legs of the players ahead, and crawled across the end zone.
The internet immediately recognized something familiar—The Human Centipede. And suddenly, the end zone needed a content warning.
Here's the touchdown celebration that left viewers doing a double-take:
The Lions Celebration After The Amon-Ra Touchdown Is Pretty Unique.The Whole Squad Gets In On It After He Finds The End Zone.Detroit Always Brings The Creativity. https://t.co/ku3th0x80Z
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 15, 2026
For anyone fortunate enough to have missed The Human Centipede, the 2009 horror film follows a deranged surgeon who forces three kidnapped people into a connected formation. The resemblance was difficult to ignore.
And here's the unfortunate coincidence: the movie takes place in Germany, where the Lions were playing.
Detroit's inspiration, however, was considerably more innocent. Passing game coordinator Mike Kafka had shown players an old NFL Europe celebration, and someone decided it deserved a comeback.
Amon-Ra St. Brown recalled the footage that inspired the Lions' bizarre routine:
"He was showing us an NFL Europe game. It was situational, something was going on, and the guy scored and they did that celebration. We were all laughing in the meeting room, and we were like, 'We gotta do that when we score.'"
There was one problem. St. Brown got so excited after his first touchdown that he forgot the plan. Fortunately, he found the end zone again.
When St. Brown scored his second touchdown, he wasn't letting another opportunity slip away:
"When I scored [my] second TD, I said now we need to do it. I was on the ground when they pushed me. I said TeSlaa, let's do the celebration. We all did it. It was lit."
So much enthusiasm. So many grown men crawling around on the grass. And somehow, everyone thought this was perfectly reasonable.
St. Brown also discussed the celebration in a video shared by the Lions:
Amon-Ra explains the group celly inspo 🤣 https://t.co/zooRbyFQE1
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2026
Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa offered another detail. The original footage involved the Scottish Claymores, although he couldn't remember which team performed the routine.
TeSlaa traced the unusual celebration to an old NFL Europe matchup:
"I don't know if it was them or the other team that they were playing. But, uh, I guess that was, like, something that they did, and then the other team, like, did it to make fun of them or something like that."
Knowing the backstory didn't make the footage any less outrageous. Viewers had already made the horror-movie connection.
NFL podcaster Dan Hanzus struggled to comprehend what he'd witnessed:
"The Lions just did a ‘Human Centipede’ TD celebration, and I’m not sure where else we go as a society."
Not everyone appreciated the spectacle. Podcaster Matt Froehlich complained about children watching and demanded $500,000 fines. That's quite a punishment for synchronized crawling.
Kane Schattenberg was willing to make an exception to touchdown celebration freedom:
"I’m usually not against celebrations, but we can ban this one."
Detroit borrowed the routine from football history, but the internet had settled on a far more disturbing interpretation.
Here's how social media reacted:
Of course, touchdown celebrations have become entertainment themselves. The NFL embraced the spectacle with its 2026 kickoff campaign, "The Season Is Your Stage."
The NFL put end-zone creativity front and center in its kickoff campaign:
But not every performance ends happily. Stephen Tulloch and Lamarr Houston tore ACLs celebrating sacks in 2014, while kicker Bill Gramatica suffered the same injury celebrating a field goal in 2001. Imagine making a great play only to injure yourself celebrating it.
Then there are celebrations that hurt the wallet. The Key & Peele Hingle McCringleberry sketch famously turned excessive pelvic thrusts into a football penalty.
Former Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett summed up the consequences of excessive celebrations:
"Two pumps gets you a baby. Three pumps get you a fine"
Between elaborate dances, questionable gestures, and celebrations ending in medical attention, the NFL has delivered some unforgettable performances.
Here's a look back at the history of NFL touchdown celebrations:
At least Detroit's players survived their routine without adding another injury to the list. The Lions wanted to revive an old football tradition. The internet saw a Human Centipede sequel.
And somewhere, a horror director is probably wondering why nobody called them first.