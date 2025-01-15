Skip to content
Eagles Fan Under Investigation After He Was Caught On Video Hurling Vile Abuse At Packers Fan

Screenshot of angry Philadelphia Eagles fan behind female Green Bay Packers fan
@Basaraski/X

Eagles fan Ryan Caldwell sparked outrage after he was filmed verbally accosting a female Packers fan during their wildcard matchup—and now he's under investigation by the company he works for.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJan 15, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Spirited rivalry is par for the course when sports fans root for their home teams, and tensions can get exacerbated when alcohol is involved.

However, one Philadelphia Eagles fan attending Sunday's NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly crossed the line when he berated a female fan cheering on the visiting Green Bay Packers.

During an altercation, the obnoxious heckler called the woman, whom he doesn't even know, "a dumb [c-word]," and it was captured on a viral video filmed by the woman's husband, Alexander Basara, also a Packers fan.

Basara posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), writing the caption:

"What it's like going to Philly just trying to root for your team... Unprovoked, uncalled for."
"Packers twitter, help me out and find this guy.... this is not okay I hate that my fiancé had this happen simply cheering for her team."

Warning: NSFW language.

Basara remained calm and advised the man not to call his fiancée the c-word, which prompted the Eagles fan to challenge him to escalate the interaction.

“You gonna do anything?" the man asked Basara, and continued, "Shut the f'k up. Yup. Turn around. Watch the game.”

Since an all-out brawl could erupt in this type of situation, Basara refused to engage further.

Social media users gave Basara props for taking the high road by keeping his hands to himself and continuing to film the guy in the hopes of exposing his misanthropic temperament for all to see.


People pointed out how Philly Eagles fans are notorious for their antagonistic behavior.

Internet sleuths answered the call after the man's unruly behavior sparked fury.

The haranguer was identified as Ryan Caldwell, a business analyst at BCT Partners, a New Jersey-based management consulting firm who has worked in the hospitality industry since 2002 with managerial roles at Plamondon Hospitality Partners, Hersha Hospitality, Marriott International, and Cohenterprises.

Here's a screenshot of his now-deleted profile on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn

Influencer TizzyEnt shared a rundown of events tracking Caldwell's abhorrent behavior to his inevitable reckoning.

Internet users were also shocked to discover that in addition to the irony of his extensive work in the hospitality industry, Caldwell is a husband and father.

"Is that how you speak to your wife? Is that how you speak to your mother? Actually, I got a better question: Is this how you speak to your daughter?" asked an internet user who shared screenshots of Caldwell's family from his social media pages.

TizzyEnt concluded the video exposé with:

"Yeah, Ryan, I don't know how this is going to affect you moving forward. But the lesson here is, it doesn't matter if someone likes a different sports team than you or wishes that your sports team does poorly."
"That doesn't justify that kind of sh*tty behavior."

The Eagles fan was dragged in the comments.




Calls were made for Caldwell's employer to have him fired for his unwarranted venomous diatribe, repeating the use of the misogynistic slur aimed at the Packers fan.

Caldwell is now under investigation.

BCT Partners issued a statement after having seen the viral video of their unhinged employee.

The company stated they had been "made aware of a video circulating involving an employee making offensive remarks outside of the workplace."

They condemned Caldwell and confirmed the organization stands for "inclusivity," saying that his conduct at the game was "completely unacceptable" and was in "direct opposition to our company values."

The statement added:

“We have already begun a full investigation as an internal personnel matter to determine what actions will be taken."
"We sincerely apologize to everyone affected by this behavior and remain committed to fostering a culture of respect for all.”

BCT

People are waiting to hear the results of BCT Partners' investigation and what consequences Caldwell will likely be facing for his actions.

Whatever happens, don't let the door hit you on the way out, Ryan.

Screenshot of Pete Buttigieg
2024 Election

Buttigieg's Poignant Rallying Cry Not To 'Give Up' As Trump Reenters White House Has People Emotional

