Hollywood icon Glenn Close may be a serious actor, but she's really good at not taking herself too seriously!

Close has worked with some of the most prestigious stage and screen directors in the world, and has been a fixture in art-house and blockbuster films alike.

But when asked what her legacy is on a recent red carpet, Close didn't talk about her artistic impact or the mark she's made on cinema.

Her real legacy? Giving gay people camp things to dress up as for Halloween!

Despite appearances in myriad prestige films like Reversal of Fortune, Dangerous Liaisons and Albert Nobbs, Close has somehow never won an Oscar.

That is, until the recent Governors Awards, where she was given an honorary Oscar for her impact on film.

Receiving her award, Close spoke about how honored she was to receive the Oscar, and that she hoped to display it in the library by her home in Montana, so that everyone in her community can share in the award as well.

But on the red carpet before the ceremony, she had a much funnier take on her career.

Speaking to journalist Mark Malkin, Close said her real impact is not on cinema, but on the gay community, and especially drag queens.

She quipped:

“My career is to create characters for gay Halloween parades..."

Amen Glenn! She went on to tell Malkin:

“It’s one of the characters like Cruella, like Norma Desmond, the character isn’t there until you’re in full drag. It’s really fun.”

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Close certainly has played some camp classics. For starters, there's over the top Disney villain Cruella de Vil from the live-action version of 101 Dalmatians, who is basically a drag queen in the first place.

Then there's Albert Nobbs, in which Close plays a character born a woman but living as the titular man in order to escape a dark past and work in male-dominated roles. The parallels to queer identity are of course obvious.

There's also Alex Forrest, the over the top villain of Fatal Attraction, and, of course, the camp classic Drusilla Sickle from The Hunger Games series, the next installment of which, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, premieres November 20.

It's a career basically tailor made for drag and absurd "Gay Halloween" spectacles!

And on social media, Close's self-awareness of herself as a camp icon had LGBTQ+ people howling—and cheering.





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Yep, she's definitely one of the many women who can claim the title of "Mother." Now if we can just get her an actual competitive Oscar like she deserves!