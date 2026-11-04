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Michael Douglas Just Threw Some Massive Shade At Cher's Oscar Win—And Fans Are Losing It

Michael Douglas; Cher
BBC; Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

While discussing Glenn Close's upcoming honorary Oscar on The Graham Norton Show, Michael Douglas praised his Fatal Attraction co-star's Oscar-nominated performance—while throwing some severe shade at Cher's win for Moonstruck.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyNov 04, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Hollywood legend Michael Douglas has stirred up some discourse after shading another Hollywood legend, Cher.

The moment came during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside his Fatal Attraction costar Glenn Close, in which they discussed Close's upcoming honorary Oscar.

During the chat, Douglas shaded Cher's 1988 Oscar win for Moonstruck, which shut out Close—who has somehow never won an Oscar—from winning for Fatal Attraction that year.

The audience, Norton, and fellow panelists Kieran Culkin and Naomi Ackie all reacted with hilarious shock at Douglas's comments, and people online had had a lot to say, too.

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, honorary Oscars:

"[H]onor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy."

Translation: Somehow we've never given Glenn Close an award, so we're giving her this consolation prize.

Even Close herself quipped about the situation to Norton:

"They probably don't wanna feel guilty anymore!"

Close is tied with the late Peter O'Toole for the record of most Academy Award nominations without a win, which currently stands at eight.

Fatal Attraction, one of Close's most iconic roles in which she plays Douglas' sociopathic mistress Alex Forrest, was Close's fourth nomination.

Of the ceremony that year, Douglas said:

"They should've went with 'Fatal Attraction,' she was nominated... Cher won that year."

When Norton clarified what film Cher won for, the Norman Jewison romcom Moonstruck, his reaction—"oh wow!"—immediately set Douglas off on a shady retort:

"I know, that's what we all said."

The audience erupted in laughter, as did fellow panelists Kieran Culkin and Naomi Ackie, who laughed and exclaimed "the shade!"

Douglas responded by doubling down that Close had delivered "one of the greatest performances of all time," to which Norton quipped:

"But Cher put some gray in her hair."

On social media, people found the comment even funnier given the fact that Douglas and Cher were photographed extensively together that night at the Oscars.

Douglas won that night too, taking home Best Actor for the Oliver Stone film Wall Street. People dug up myriad photos of the two of them beaming together that night with their statuettes. Awkward!

There's no denying that Moonstruck is an absolute classic, and Cher is terrific in the film. But is that really what you remember about the movie? Or is it the film itself that endures?

Whereas with Fatal Attraction—well, it's hard to argue that Close isn't the thing that sticks in the mind about that movie.

When you think about it, it kind of seems like one of those Oscar wins that maybe made sense at the time, but definitely doesn't really stand the test of time—like Gandhi winning Best Picture over E.T., to name just one of millions of examples!

Anyway, naturally Cher fans weren't exactly thrilled with Douglas' comments, and many found them hilariously shocking.


But a lot of cinephiles were glad someone finally said it out loud! And they applauded him for his shade.


No shade to either diva, who are both icons and deserving of any and all laurels they receive. But it is delightful to see some old Bette Davis/Joan Crawford Hollywood shade come back to entertain us. Thank you, Mr. Douglas!

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