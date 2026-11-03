Guest At Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash Goes Viral For Her Epic Costume—And Fans Are In Awe

We've all heard of the Ghost of Christmas Past, and even Matthew McConaughey's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, but now we might have a new category: Ghosts of the 2000s Past.

After all, the early 2000s were packed with scandals, particularly among the era's most famous pop singers.

So this year, when social media influencer Laura Abla was invited to Heidi Klum's Halloween party in NYC, she brought back to life one of the most scandalous moments of the early 2000s: Madonna's infamous kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Abla recreated the look with makeup, prosthetics, and a wig to resemble Madonna,, but the whole costume had a creepy vibe once she added on the final pieces of the costume. She wore a wire contraption around her waist, which supported models of Spears and Aguilera, posed in a kiss toward her.

For photos, she leaned into each model, pretending to create the infamous kisses.

You can see example photos here:

What creeped people out was that the bodies were cut off at the waist, with ghost-like white tendrils hanging down, and their arms cut off above the elbow.

While this style was likely practical for her to carry around all night, it also gave some viewers a creepy feeling about the two singers' likenesses.

You can see Abla's behind-the-scenes video here:

Abla's look was also shared on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit, where Redditors were equal parts creeped out and impressed.

"Creative and iconic? Yes. Mildly disturbing? Also yes.10/10." - MissMimosa

"Me when the group costumes don't make it out of the group chat." - pennylaneorsomes**t

"I was trying to decide if it was more awesome or creepy and then I just decided it was equal levels of both, which is the perfect combination for Halloween." - sra19

"Imagine being drunk while wearing this, freaking yourself out all night." - beachpellini

"There is something so disturbing about the floating torsos. Just two women cut in half." - I-Had-My-Qualms

"I mean, it's *Heidi Klum*'s Halloween bash. You gotta go large or go home. This is absolutely perfect. Equal parts creepy and cool." - DistractedByCookies

"One of the best this year. The sculptor who did the angle of Christina's head really nailed it. I wish people properly credited the makers of these outfits. They certainly do more than Law Roach, who is credited on everyone he dresses." - Due-Scientist-8783

"This is awesome, weird, and disturbing all at the same time. I don't know whether to cheer her on or cringe away. I think that pretty much sums up Halloween costumes, though. I think this one is mostly weird because I remember this and the aftermath." - AlwaysABD

"Wow, this is disturbing and also incredibly spot on as well. Wow, she nailed this!" - Harvey-Keck

"Well, nobody can say that it's not original!" - dustbowlbride





It stands to reason that if you're going to get invited to a Heidi Klum Halloween party, you better be dressed to impress.

And Laura Abla certainly made an impression with a costume that, somehow, was equal parts nostalgic throwback, creative and original, and deeply disturbing. More than likely, Heidi Klum approved!