Katie Zacharia Is Getting Dragged Hard After Making A Cringey Update To Her Twitter Bio

Katie Zacharia, who lasted just five days as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary, was widely mocked online after she updated her bio on X to include her short-lived job.
Zacharia opened her debut briefing earlier this month with eight minutes of remarks lauding the "energetic president." She also asserted that "attendance is at record highs" at his rallies before presenting favorable figures on wage growth, prescription drug costs, employment and energy production.
But when she stepped out, it quickly became apparent that Zacharia was unpolished, stumbling over her written remarks and struggling to read her own notes. Critics piled on and Zacharia was fired mere days later.
The White House has not named Zacharia's successor but several names—including White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly—are already being considered. Cheung attracted attention this week for suggesting rapper Nicki Minaj will be the next press secretary after filming a conversation he had with her on Air Force One.
Despite the fact she only served in the position for five days—Zacharia has the distinction of being the shortest-serving White House press secretary in U.S. history—Zacharia now lists the position in her bio, which reads:
"Former White House Press Secretary | Wife & Mom of Four"
You can see a screenshot of her bio below.
@KatieZacharia/X
Zacharia's new bio attracted attention after it was shared by journalist Will Fritz, who observed:
"Not sure you are allowed to put your former job in your Twitter bio if you held that job for approximately 8.5 seconds."
You can see his post below.
Others concurred—and mocked Zacharia profusely.
We don't know for certain what's next for Zacharia but the Trump administration said she would be “transitioning into a new role that will be announced at a later date."
We're guessing that whatever it is will be less of a public-facing position.