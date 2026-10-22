Reporter Has Iconic Reaction To Being Called A 'Sick Person' By Trump—And We're Applauding

Andrew Feinberg, a journalist with The Independent, took attacks from the White House in stride after President Donald Trump called him a "sick person" and Vice President JD Vance gloated that Trump had responded appropriately, referring to Feinberg as an "imbecile."

At one point, Trump, who was speaking to the press about the Russia-Ukraine war and a new program for whistleblowers who identify federal government fraud, turned to a confused Feinberg and said:

"Hey! I don't know who the hell you are but you better be careful."

Feinberg took to social media to remark that he identified himself to the president "not five minutes before this exchange."

Feinberg questioned President Trump’s proposal to pay whistleblowers a 1% commission for exposing alleged fraud, noting that the False Claims Act allows whistleblowers to receive between 10% and 25% of recovered funds.

Trump defended the lower rate, arguing that people could still earn millions for reporting fraud and that the alleged sums involved could reach trillions of dollars.

Vance then criticized Feinberg’s question, calling it “fundamentally dishonest":

“First of all, I think that’s a fundamentally dishonest question because over 99% of the fraud that we’re finding in the federal government isn’t covered by the False Claims Act."

"What the president is saying is he wants all fraud to be the sort of thing where if you find it, if you uncover it, you find evidence and allow us to undo the money, you should be able to benefit, not just the very narrow slice that’s covered by the False Claims Act."

Trump then cut in and criticized Feinberg:

"What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person?"

After Feinberg replied, "Not that I know of, sir," Trump said:

"I actually think there's something wrong with you."

You can watch what happened in the video below that Vance shared to X alongside a caption referring to Feinberg as an "imbecile."

Feinberg soon after updated his profile bio on X in which he notes that Trump called him a "sick person" and that Vance called him an "imbecile."

@AndrewFeinberg/X

He then challenged Vance directly:

"Mr. Vice President, if you’re going to insult me at least have the guts to tag my account."

You can see what he wrote below.

Feinberg's response exposed both Trump and Vance to further criticism.





Just another day and another encounter with the thin-skinned president and his enabling vice president.