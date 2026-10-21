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Trump Does Complete 180 After Discovering Female Reporter He Just Blasted As 'Fake News' Works For Right-Wing Outlet

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President Trump was already calling "fake news" on a reporter on Monday for asking a question about the rioting in France before discovering that she works for The Daily Wire—and his demeanor immediately flipped.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 21, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump was criticized after doing a complete 180 after discovering that a reporter who'd asked a question about ongoing demonstrations in France works for The Daily Wire, a far-right publication.

Students and others around France have been protesting for weeks over high living costs and declining public services. French authorities have announced plans to deploy troops amid scenes of violence as demonstrators clash with riot police.

During a press gaggle on the White House lawn, Trump was addressed by a reporter who said French President Emmanuel Macron “is blaming the Iran war and you, essentially, for the rioting in France right now.”

Without missing a beat, Trump said:

“I don’t think he is. No, I think that’s fake news. Who are you with?"

The reporter identified herself as Mary Margaret Olohan, a Daily Wire correspondent, and Trump switched gears immediately:

"Oh, Daily Wire's good. Sorry, Daily Wire's good."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Trump has for well over a decade dismissed news outlets holding him and his administration to account as "fake news," so the moment between him and Olohan highlighted just how selective he is with his outrage, ultimately softer and permissive with organizations that have covered him in a more positive light.

He was swiftly criticized once the moment went viral.


Criticism has rained down on the president since his decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, citing what he characterized as unfavorable and false coverage.

The five networks that rotate responsibility for the White House television pool—CNN, Fox News, ABC, NBC and CBS—subsequently agreed not to provide pooled video coverage of the president while CNN remained excluded.

In a joint statement, the networks said "the public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government," adding that "no administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has since launched an antitrust investigation alleging that the White House television pool's decision to no longer cover Trump potentially amounted to a violation of laws limiting group boycotts among business competitors.

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