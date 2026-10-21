Apu Finally Returned To 'The Simpsons' With A New Voice Actor—And Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Eight hundred episodes. More than three decades of television. Countless couch gags, celebrity cameos, and questionable decisions by Homer Simpson.

And somehow, The Simpsons managed to go nearly nine years without giving Apu a single line.

Well, somebody finally remembered the Kwik-E-Mart was still open for business. Apu is back, but the voice coming from behind the counter might sound a little different.

And Springfield's long-lost resident made quite the entrance:

Apu is officially back!!!! https://t.co/25FBva9J9i

— Out of Context Simpsons Treehouse of Horror 🎃 (@OOCCouchGags) October 19, 2026

The surprise came during this year's Simpsons Halloween special, Treehouse of Horror Presents: The Revengening. In a parody of I Know What You Did Last Summer, a masked figure called the Daft Monk turns out to be Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, apparently ready to settle a few scores after years of being forgotten.

And The Simpsons knew exactly who was responsible for that awkward absence.

After comedian Hari Kondabolu's 2017 documentary, The Problem With Apu, challenged the South Asian stereotypes surrounding the character, the show attempted to address the criticism in its 2018 episode No Good Read Goes Unpunished..

But Lisa Simpson's response didn't exactly help matters:

“It’s hard to say. Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

Viewers criticized the scene for appearing to dismiss concerns about Apu's exaggerated accent and the South Asian Americans who had endured racist impressions of the character. Hank Azaria, who had voiced Apu for decades, eventually stepped away from the role in 2020.

Azaria revisited his involvement during a 2021 appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert:

“I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that. Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize. And sometimes I do.”

That left the show's producers with a familiar face but no speaking voice.

Enter Sunil Malhotra, an Indian American actor born in New Delhi and raised in Chicago. An Indiana University Bloomington graduate, Malhotra has appeared in Grey's Anatomy, House, and The West Wing, with voice credits including The Legend of Vox Machina and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

Joining The Simpsons might sound like a dream opportunity. But Malhotra knew this wasn't just another voice-acting gig.

And his first reaction to the audition wasn't exactly what you'd expect:

“When my agent called me about a ‘Simpsons’ audition, I knew exactly what role it was for, and the idea actually made my stomach sink. But admittedly, part of me was also curious.”

Malhotra met with the producers to discuss Apu's portrayal before accepting the role. Meanwhile, The Simpsons kept the comeback under wraps with nondisclosure agreements and no advance screeners for the Halloween episode.

With the secret finally out, Malhotra had something to share with fans on Instagram:

Malhotra described the opportunity as a reclamation, and he wasn't the only new voice joining the family. Janina Gavankar also took over as Apu's wife, Manjula.

But the comeback didn't win everyone over. Some fans welcomed the casting of South Asian American performers, while others questioned whether Apu's new accent had moved beyond the stereotypes that sparked the controversy in the first place.

Apu finally has a voice again, and the internet isn't holding back:





































For anyone wondering whether this was simply a Halloween cameo, the show's producers have confirmed that Apu, Manjula, and their family will continue appearing.

And while fans debate the comeback, executive producer Matt Selman is already looking toward Apu's future:

“We love this character, and wanted to bring him back in a smart, ‘Simpsons’-y way that allowed him to evolve. We’re excited by what Sunil has already brought to the role, and look forward to seeing more of Apu in the future.”

Kondabolu also welcomed the casting of two South Asian American actors, a development that might have seemed unlikely when his documentary first sparked the conversation.

As for Apu's revenge spree, it was all a nightmare. He woke up at the Kwik-E-Mart, where Homer invited him to a Halloween party.

After nearly nine years, Apu's back in Springfield. Let's just hope Homer remembers to pay for his next Squishee.



