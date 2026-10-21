Andrew Garfield Reveals The Disgusting Thing He Once Found In Robert Pattinson's Bedroom—And Yikes

She quickly gave Malkin fair warning:

“Don’t ask me anything! Do not ask me anything.”

Naturally, Malkin asked anyway. Seyfried admitted she'd been following Holmes' story on and off, but when he wondered whether she hoped to meet Holmes after prison, her answer was less than enthusiastic.

Seyfried wasn't exactly rushing to make plans:

“I don’t—life is long.”

And apparently, that's her answer to just about everything.

Asked whether The Dropout might return for a second season, Seyfried offered another variation on the same theme:

“I don’t think so. But life is long.”

At this point, “life is long” is doing more work than a Hollywood publicist. Seyfried might not have answered the questions, but she certainly gave Malkin something to work with.

Watch Seyfried navigate the Variety interview:

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter encountered a more philosophical Seyfried. Rather than discussing Holmes, she began contemplating fate and whether everyone enters our lives for a reason.

Seyfried took the conversation in an existential direction:

“But, for a good reason. I don’t know, I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen [and] everything, everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life.”

Somewhere along the way, a red-carpet interview became a discussion about the meaning of existence. Seyfried even suggested talking about emus, Halloween, apple pie, olives, or hard cider instead. The emus, at least, were unlikely to ask about Theranos.

Watch Seyfried's philosophical detour below:

And if viewers were struggling to follow her train of thought, they weren't alone. Seyfried later appeared in the Instagram comments with a question of her own.

She seemed just as baffled by her answers:

“What AM I even saying”

Perhaps the better question is why Holmes keeps finding her way back into Seyfried's life. The actress recently joined Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary You Can See Everything, which follows Holmes, her longtime partner Billy Evans, and their two children during the final 34 days before Holmes entered prison in 2023.

The documentary includes a particularly uncomfortable scene in which Holmes watches Seyfried portray her in The Dropout for the first time. Holmes becomes emotional and asks Fielder to turn it off. Watching your own downfall dramatized on television probably isn't anyone's idea of family movie night.

But Fielder takes the story further after Holmes begins serving her sentence, recruiting Seyfried to reenact encounters he couldn't film, including a prison visit. The actress also accompanies him to Evans' Texas home, where their conversation turns tense over his management of Holmes' social media accounts and power of attorney.

Evans even confronts Seyfried over her previous description of Charlie Kirk as “hateful.” Apparently, escaping Holmes-related questions isn't much easier off the red carpet.

Here's how social media reacted to Seyfried's hilariously evasive interviews:

























Seyfried's willingness to participate in the documentary is particularly notable given how many people connected to Holmes wanted nothing to do with the project. Fielder discussed that challenge while explaining how the actress became involved.

Fielder revealed how difficult it was to recruit people connected to Holmes:

“A lot of people say no in this process, and a lot of people who are relevant to her story want nothing to do with her anymore.”

Meanwhile, Holmes, 42, remains incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas following her fraud conviction. Her sentence was reduced to 123 months, and she's scheduled to transfer to the Austin Transitional Center halfway house on August 23, 2027.

Her projected full release date remains February 22, 2030.

So while Holmes still has years ahead of her sentence, Seyfried has already portrayed her, reenacted her prison encounters, and found herself caught in the documentary's real-life drama.

No wonder she'd rather talk about apple pie.