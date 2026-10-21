Andrew Garfield Reveals The Disgusting Thing He Once Found In Robert Pattinson's Bedroom—And Yikes

It's always fun to hear behind-the-scenes stories from our favorite films, but it's especially fun to hear early-career stories from actors before they found fame.
The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield recently reflected on the Dish Podcast and later the Capital Breakfast podcast about befriending a group of fellow young actors who were all living together, including Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, Charlie Cox, and Robert Pattinson.
Though Garfield didn't live with them, he frequented their home and was quite comfortable moving through their space. On Capital Breakfast, he shared how he'd once ended up in Pattinson's bedroom, only to discover a half-eaten cheeseburger that had to be at least a few days old and had cigarette butts pressed into the top of it, clearly too old to eat but just right for putting out smokes.
While recalling the memory, Garfield was a mixture of amused and grossed out.
"I remember going up into his room at one point, and I think there was like a half-eaten cheeseburger from four days previous with cigarette butts put out on the thing."
"It was like that vibe. It was students. We were students, ostensibly. We were just like actor students, and we were just absolute messes."
You can watch the segment here:
Though Garfield seemed perplexed by the memory, fans sort of shrugged it off as typical Pattinson behavior.
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Since his Twilight days, rumors have swirled about Pattinson's personal hygiene and cleanliness, or lack thereof. Though he might want to distance himself from it, it's hard to forget he was Edward Cullen when fans keep getting reminded of that era.
While there are plenty of examples of creative people who keep messy homes and appearances, it's also an interesting element that Pattinson brings to his characters.