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Andrew Garfield Reveals The Disgusting Thing He Once Found In Robert Pattinson's Bedroom—And Yikes

Andrew Garfield; Robert Pattinson
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Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield reminisced about his early Hollywood days with Robert Pattinson, Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, and Charlie Cox, revealing that the future Batman wasn't exactly winning any awards for cleanliness.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 21, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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It's always fun to hear behind-the-scenes stories from our favorite films, but it's especially fun to hear early-career stories from actors before they found fame.

The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield recently reflected on the Dish Podcast and later the Capital Breakfast podcast about befriending a group of fellow young actors who were all living together, including Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, Charlie Cox, and Robert Pattinson.

Though Garfield didn't live with them, he frequented their home and was quite comfortable moving through their space. On Capital Breakfast, he shared how he'd once ended up in Pattinson's bedroom, only to discover a half-eaten cheeseburger that had to be at least a few days old and had cigarette butts pressed into the top of it, clearly too old to eat but just right for putting out smokes.

While recalling the memory, Garfield was a mixture of amused and grossed out.

"I remember going up into his room at one point, and I think there was like a half-eaten cheeseburger from four days previous with cigarette butts put out on the thing."
"It was like that vibe. It was students. We were students, ostensibly. We were just like actor students, and we were just absolute messes."

You can watch the segment here:

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Though Garfield seemed perplexed by the memory, fans sort of shrugged it off as typical Pattinson behavior.

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Since his Twilight days, rumors have swirled about Pattinson's personal hygiene and cleanliness, or lack thereof. Though he might want to distance himself from it, it's hard to forget he was Edward Cullen when fans keep getting reminded of that era.

While there are plenty of examples of creative people who keep messy homes and appearances, it's also an interesting element that Pattinson brings to his characters.

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