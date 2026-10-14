Jesse Watters Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Conservative Men Don't Like Their Wives Having Jobs—And Yikes

For someone who spends an extraordinary amount of time lecturing other men about masculinity, Fox News host Jesse Watters seems remarkably uncomfortable with a successful woman calling her own shots.

On Monday's The Five, Watters turned a discussion about Kamala Harris' potential 2028 presidential campaign into a confession about why some men don't want their wives working.

The conversation followed a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, privately expressed reservations about another presidential run.

And Watters' explanation took a side-eye worthy turn:

“I know a lot of guys… We don’t like our wives working.”

What in the Mad Men hell did we just listen to? And who's this “we” he's talking about?

For the record, the report never suggested Emhoff wanted to control Harris' career. People close to the former second gentleman reportedly expect him to support her if she runs.

Watters mocked Emhoff as being “along for the ride” before imagining himself in that position:

“I would never let Emma get into this situation. If she’s VP or she’s running for president, I couldn’t handle it for many reasons. One, I’d miss her too much. But also, every time I turn on cable, some guy is ridiculing her? What am I gonna spend all day making an enemies list?”

An enemies list? You work at Fox News. If every politician's spouse tracked cable hosts who insulted their partners, your name would be on half the lists in Washington.

Watch Watters' remarks on The Five below:

Watters: We don’t like our wives working. We don’t like the idea of another man telling her what to do. We like to have a certain amount of control. https://t.co/UQ0CRqb8rd

— Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2026

Don't we love it when the quiet part is said so loud and so clear?

And who is the lucky lady married to this self-appointed authority on toxic masculinity? Emma DiGiovine, a former Fox News associate producer who married Watters in 2019.

Watters once joked on The Five that he'd deflated DiGiovine's tires while courting her so she'd need a ride home. He later clarified that he'd never actually done it.

Watters once described his foolproof dating strategy on The Five:

“She couldn't go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in the car.”

Sir, that's not a meet-cute. That's a Reddit post on r/relationship_advice with 3,000 comments telling her to run.

And this isn’t the first time that Watters has scrutinized Emhoff's masculinity. In January 2025, Watters took issue with Emhoff accompanying Harris on a grocery-shopping trip , finding a husband running errands with his wife worthy of national television commentary.

Watters questioned this shocking display of married life:

“What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?”

Apparently, the kind who knows where the produce aisle is. Truly groundbreaking stuff.

Watch Watters question Emhoff's grocery-shopping habits below:

Watters: You don’t need to go grocery shopping with your wife. You should be able to exert price control from afar https://t.co/a2a7ZCD31q

— Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2025

Then, during the 2025 Met Gala, Watters criticized Emhoff for leaning toward Kamala Harris on the red carpet. Yes, leaning.

Watters offered his expert analysis of proper husband posture:

“Men should never lean. Green lines don't lie.”

Don’t know what the “green line” mention is all about? It’s all about the super masculine theory that whoever angles themselves closer to their partner has less power in the relationship. Very romantic, am I right?

So far, Watters' rules for marriage include no grocery shopping, no leaning, and absolutely no letting your wife become president. Dear universe, at this point, we'll take a cardboard cutout for a husband. At least it can stand next to a successful woman without feeling threatened by her shadow.

And online, people weren't exactly rushing to sign up for his marriage masterclass:





































During Tuesday's episode of Keke Palmer's podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer , Harris discussed life after the White House and made clear she remains undecided about entering the 2028 race. For now, her attention is on the 2026 midterms.

Watch Harris discuss her political future with Palmer below:

And that's what makes Watters' entire performance so ridiculous. Harris hasn't announced a campaign, Emhoff hasn't publicly opposed one, and somehow a Fox News host has appointed himself referee of their marriage.

The 2028 race hasn't even started, but Watters has already proved that the only thing more exhausting than running for president might be being married to Jesse Watters.