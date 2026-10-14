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'Smallville' Star Tom Welling Offers Hilarious Reaction After Sharing Accidentally NSFW Selfie

Tom Welling attends the "Chasing Summer" Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Smallville star Tom Welling shared his excitement about being in New York City for New York Comic Con over the weekend—but the photo he posted captured more than just the view from his hotel room.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 14, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Somebody saaaave Tom Welling! Although judging by what his Instagram followers saw, they might prefer nobody intervene. The Smallville heartthrob accidentally revealed more than the New York City skyline when a hotel window selfie took an unexpectedly NSFW turn.

Welling, 49, arrived in New York City for New York Comic Con (NYCC), reuniting with Smallville co-stars Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk, and Erica Durance to celebrate the beloved superhero series' 25th anniversary.

Naturally, the actor wanted to share a little sightseeing with his Instagram followers, posting a photo of the skyline from his hotel room with the caption “Hello NYCC.”

But Welling apparently forgot that hotel windows have a sneaky habit of reflecting what's happening on the other side.

Come see the Man of Steel's unexpected reveal:

@tomwelling/Instagram

Go ahead, put on your pixelated glasses. That blurry figure isn't a bird or a plane. It's Superman—or is it Clark Kent?—in his birthday suit.

We're not conspiracy theorists, but someone might want to check the security cameras at LexCorp. This feels like exactly the kind of scandal Lex Luthor would orchestrate.

Unfortunately, Welling couldn't make the evidence disappear. By the time he deleted the Instagram Story, screenshots were already circulating online.

One Instagram user, @trevorlarcom, even parodied the moment from a tourist's perspective, pretending to spot Welling standing naked in his hotel window before reacting in disbelief.

See what happens when sightseeing gets a little too revealing:

With 90.2K likes and counting, the video has become quite the attraction on Instagram. Even Welling couldn't resist stopping by to leave his own contribution.

In the comments section, Welling delivered his own cheeky comeback:

“Came for the sights.”

Speaking of sights, the weekend offered plenty of nostalgia as the cast took the stage for "The Road to Superman: 25 Years of Smallville" panel.

The conversation revisited the show's legacy, the challenges of filming more than 20 episodes per season, and memorable behind-the-scenes moments. But one story from Welling involved a very different kind of photograph.

Welling shared how co-star John Glover brought that particular photo to his attention:

“And he goes, ‘I’m so happy to see you.’ I was like, ‘Why?’ He’s like, ‘I have a picture I’d like you to sign.’ And it was a picture from the internet that somebody had made of me completely naked.”

So, even Lex Luthor's father got an NSFW view of the Man of Steel. Good for him!

Of course, the panel wasn't all about revealing photographs. Welling also recalled filming an early superspeed scene while running on a treadmill mounted to the back of a moving truck.

That superspeed might have come in handy over the weekend, considering how quickly the internet caught wind of his accidental exposure.

Here's how social media reacted:












Welling appeared to be having a blast in New York City. He continued enjoying the convention and shared another Instagram post inviting fans to stop by and say hello.

See Welling enjoying his time at NYCC:

And if anyone was going to have Welling's back, it was his longtime friend and former on-screen nemesis, Rosenbaum.

The two have maintained a close friendship since Smallville premiered in 2001 and now co-host the Talkville rewatch podcast. Naturally, Rosenbaum couldn't resist joining the fun.

He posted his own hotel window photo, posing without pants while strategically holding a sign reading “Perverts” over his lower body. Welling appreciated the gesture enough to reshare it to his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Rosenbaum offered his longtime friend a little moral support:

@themichaelrosenbaum/Instagram

Welling and Rosenbaum have explored bringing Smallville back through a proposed animated continuation featuring the original cast's voices. However, the project has yet to receive a confirmed green light.

Twenty-five years after Smallville premiered, Welling and Rosenbaum are still making memories together—and proving some friendships are stronger than kryptonite.

As for Welling's next hotel stay? Perhaps a hotel with dirtier windows would be a safer bet.

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