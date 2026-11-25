President Donald Trump sparked backlash following his decision to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who spearheaded Trump's failed effort to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election he lost decisively to then-candidate Joe Biden.
Giuliani received one of the nation's highest civilian honors in a private ceremony Giuliani's son, Andrew, called an “unbelievable honor.”
In a statement, Giuliani himself said:
“Any and all distinction I have received in public office is fully the result of following the advice of my boss, Ronald Reagan, who said: ‘There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.'"
"I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me — particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together.”
"And to my family—mother, father, children, ancestors, and extended family, including my friends—what you have done will always mean the most. Doing the right thing for others has been my guiding light. May God continue to bless the United States of America. Ultimately, all we achieve is the will of God—the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost."
The White House later posted images of Giuliani receiving the honor, remarking that Trump had awarded Giuliani "for true American leadership and a lifetime of public service."
The news is disturbing for several reasons.
Giuliani was a key player in Trump's efforts to pressure state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to disregard the voters' will and unlawfully appoint electoral college electors who would favor Trump after Trump lost the 2020 election.
He later faced charges related to fabricating false statements and soliciting misleading testimony, as well as conspiring to create fabricated documentation and urging state legislators to violate their oath of office by selecting an alternate group of electors supportive of Trump.
Giuliani also appeared in federal court in Manhattan for a case where he has been ordered to pay nearly $150 million to two Georgia election workers he defamed. The ruling required him to surrender significant assets, including a vintage 1980s Mercedes sports car and a luxury Manhattan apartment, to two election workers whom he falsely accused of ballot tampering in 2020.
The former New York City Mayor, who called for “trial by combat” during the January 6 insurrection, was also disbarred in the state of New York as well as Washington, D.C.
Trump is now facing heavy criticism for another blatantly corrupt move that makes a mockery of the rule of law.
Just when you think Trump and his administration can't go any lower, they prove us wrong over and over again.