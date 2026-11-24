Desperate to be seen as the fun, cool White House, the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump came up with an idea to get public participation for the annual ceremonial Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

The National Turkey Federation began officially presenting a live Thanksgiving turkey to the White House beginning in 1947 with President Harry Truman. Since that time, several Presidents—including Democrats John F. Kennedy and Jimmy Carter and Republicans Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan—or First Ladies spared the turkeys, which were then sent to farms or petting zoos.

In 1989, Republican President George H. W. Bush became the first POTUS to explicitly use the term "presidential pardon" for a Thanksgiving turkey. Since then, every President has continued the annual turkey pardon tradition.

Trump's White House announced a chance for people to help name the two turkeys, voting via text or on a White House website, that will be presented to Trump. The preselected names to choose from were Freedom and Feathers, Commander and Chief, and Honey and Ham.

The official White House X account shared the announcement.

@WhiteHouse/X

But it seems the preselected names weren't to most people's liking. The comments on the White House's post were filled with people's own less than flattering suggested name options.

The public definitely got more creative.

























More than a few referenced Trump's longtime friends, registered child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—who died while in the custody of Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ) in August of 2019—and his partner in sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell—who was moved by Trump's DOJ to a new prison shortly after she met with then Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in 2025.

No additional charges have been made or defendants charged related to Epstein's and Maxwell's decades of crime by the United States DOJ. Critics of Trump are concerned he may pardon Maxwell to buy her continued silence.





Some people just had questions or comments for Trump.





@MikeManWorld reply to @WhiteHouse/X

















@peterstocking reply to @WhiteHouse/X

On Monday, the White House announced the names Freedom and Feathers got the most votes. Now the public can vote on which bird gets the official presidential pardon.